Houston, a city known for its diverse culinary scene, is home to a growing number of innovative Black-owned vegan restaurants. These establishments are serving delicious plant-based fare and preserving cultural traditions, promoting health in their communities, and proving that vegan food can be soulful, satisfying, and deeply rooted in African American culinary heritage.

Add these tastebud-worthy spots to your next Houston itinerary.

Green Seed Vegan

Green Seed Vegan is a pioneer in Houston’s vegan scene, offering a fusion of healthy eating and comfort food for decades. What began as a food truck has blossomed into a beloved brick-and-mortar establishment in the Third Ward. Owners Matti Merrell and Rodney Perry have created a menu that appeals to vegans and omnivores, with standout items like their Maple Jackfruit Sandwich. Green Seed Vegan’s commitment to using fresh, organic ingredients shines through in every dish, proving that healthy eating can be both delicious and accessible.

Owners : Matti Merrell and Rodney Perry

: Matti Merrell and Rodney Perry Cuisine : Vegan Comfort Food

: Vegan Comfort Food Location : 4320 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX 77004

: 4320 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX 77004 Menu Spotlight: Maple Jackfruit Sandwich

Houston Sauce Pit

This food truck is redefining vegan cuisine with its bold, smoky flavors. Owners Jarrett Milton and Courtney Lindsay have mastered creating plant-based versions of classic BBQ dishes. Their Smoked Jackfruit Sandwich with tangy sauce and crunchy slaw could fool even the most dedicated meat-eater.

Owners : Jarrett Milton and Courtney Lindsay

: Jarrett Milton and Courtney Lindsay Cuisine : Vegan BBQ

: Vegan BBQ Location : 4906 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX 77004

: 4906 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX 77004 Menu Spotlight: Smoked Jackfruit Sandwich

Soul Food Vegan

Soul Food Vegan brings the comfort of traditional Southern cuisine to the plant-based world, proving that soul food can be both delicious and cruelty-free. On the menu, you’ll see everything from salads and elevated cold-cut sandwiches to Cajun Mardi Gras Cheesy Fondue Pasta. And yes, it’s all vegan.

Owner : Taliek Terry

: Taliek Terry Cuisine : Vegan Soul Food, Creole

: Vegan Soul Food, Creole Location : 2901 Emancipation Ave, Houston, TX 77004

: 2901 Emancipation Ave, Houston, TX 77004 Menu Spotlight: Chick’n Fried Cauliflower

Mo’ Brunch + Brews

Chasitie and Courtney Lindsay have created a true community hub with Mo’ Brunch + Brews. Their vegan take on chicken and waffles has become a local legend, offering all the comfort of the classic dish without animal products. The cafe’s menu offers delicious plant-based fare and expertly crafted coffee while the atmosphere celebrates Black culture through its music selection and community events.

Owners : Chasitie and Courtney Lindsay

: Chasitie and Courtney Lindsay Cuisine : Vegan Comfort Food and Coffee

: Vegan Comfort Food and Coffee Location : 1201 Southmore Blvd, Houston, TX 77004

: 1201 Southmore Blvd, Houston, TX 77004 Menu Spotlight: Vegan Chicken and Waffles

Thrive Juices

Founded by James Kelso, Thrive Juices makes healthy, nutrient-dense beverages accessible to the community. Their Green Goddess Juice – a blend of kale, spinach, apple, and lemon – is a customer favorite for its balance of nutrients and flavor. Beyond juices, Thrive also offers a selection of vegan snacks and light meals, making it a go-to spot for health-conscious Houstonians looking for a quick, nutritious boost.

Owners : James Kelso

: James Kelso Cuisine : Vegan Juices and Smoothies

: Vegan Juices and Smoothies Location : 401 Franklin St Suite #1345, Houston, TX 77201

: 401 Franklin St Suite #1345, Houston, TX 77201 Menu Spotlight: Green Juice

Houston’s Black-owned vegan restaurants blend traditional flavors with innovative techniques, offering a unique culinary experience beyond the food. They serve as gathering spaces where conversations about health, sustainability, and social justice flourish alongside delicious meals. As Houston’s vegan scene grows, these Black-owned restaurants remain at the forefront, shaping the city’s culinary future.