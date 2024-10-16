Houston, a city known for its diverse culinary scene, is home to a growing number of innovative Black-owned vegan restaurants. These establishments are serving delicious plant-based fare and preserving cultural traditions, promoting health in their communities, and proving that vegan food can be soulful, satisfying, and deeply rooted in African American culinary heritage.
Add these tastebud-worthy spots to your next Houston itinerary.
Green Seed Vegan
Green Seed Vegan is a pioneer in Houston’s vegan scene, offering a fusion of healthy eating and comfort food for decades. What began as a food truck has blossomed into a beloved brick-and-mortar establishment in the Third Ward. Owners Matti Merrell and Rodney Perry have created a menu that appeals to vegans and omnivores, with standout items like their Maple Jackfruit Sandwich. Green Seed Vegan’s commitment to using fresh, organic ingredients shines through in every dish, proving that healthy eating can be both delicious and accessible.
- Owners: Matti Merrell and Rodney Perry
- Cuisine: Vegan Comfort Food
- Location: 4320 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX 77004
- Menu Spotlight: Maple Jackfruit Sandwich
Houston Sauce Pit
This food truck is redefining vegan cuisine with its bold, smoky flavors. Owners Jarrett Milton and Courtney Lindsay have mastered creating plant-based versions of classic BBQ dishes. Their Smoked Jackfruit Sandwich with tangy sauce and crunchy slaw could fool even the most dedicated meat-eater.
- Owners: Jarrett Milton and Courtney Lindsay
- Cuisine: Vegan BBQ
- Location: 4906 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX 77004
- Menu Spotlight: Smoked Jackfruit Sandwich
Soul Food Vegan
Soul Food Vegan brings the comfort of traditional Southern cuisine to the plant-based world, proving that soul food can be both delicious and cruelty-free. On the menu, you’ll see everything from salads and elevated cold-cut sandwiches to Cajun Mardi Gras Cheesy Fondue Pasta. And yes, it’s all vegan.
- Owner: Taliek Terry
- Cuisine: Vegan Soul Food, Creole
- Location: 2901 Emancipation Ave, Houston, TX 77004
- Menu Spotlight: Chick’n Fried Cauliflower
Mo’ Brunch + Brews
Chasitie and Courtney Lindsay have created a true community hub with Mo’ Brunch + Brews. Their vegan take on chicken and waffles has become a local legend, offering all the comfort of the classic dish without animal products. The cafe’s menu offers delicious plant-based fare and expertly crafted coffee while the atmosphere celebrates Black culture through its music selection and community events.
- Owners: Chasitie and Courtney Lindsay
- Cuisine: Vegan Comfort Food and Coffee
- Location: 1201 Southmore Blvd, Houston, TX 77004
- Menu Spotlight: Vegan Chicken and Waffles
Thrive Juices
Founded by James Kelso, Thrive Juices makes healthy, nutrient-dense beverages accessible to the community. Their Green Goddess Juice – a blend of kale, spinach, apple, and lemon – is a customer favorite for its balance of nutrients and flavor. Beyond juices, Thrive also offers a selection of vegan snacks and light meals, making it a go-to spot for health-conscious Houstonians looking for a quick, nutritious boost.
- Owners: James Kelso
- Cuisine: Vegan Juices and Smoothies
- Location: 401 Franklin St Suite #1345, Houston, TX 77201
- Menu Spotlight: Green Juice
Houston’s Black-owned vegan restaurants blend traditional flavors with innovative techniques, offering a unique culinary experience beyond the food. They serve as gathering spaces where conversations about health, sustainability, and social justice flourish alongside delicious meals. As Houston’s vegan scene grows, these Black-owned restaurants remain at the forefront, shaping the city’s culinary future.