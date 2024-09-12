Houston’s culinary scene is rich with flavors that reflect the city’s diverse culture, and its Black-owned barbecue joints are at the heart of this gastronomic tapestry. From smoky briskets to savory ribs, these establishments not only serve up mouthwatering dishes but also represent stories of family heritage, resilience, and community pride.

Whether you’re drawn to the legendary hickory-smoked meats at Ray’s BBQ Shack or the soulful flavors at Triple J’s SmokeHouse, each spot offers a unique taste of Houston’s Black barbecue tradition. These restaurants, deeply rooted in their neighborhoods, provide more than just a meal—they offer a connection to the history and culture that have shaped Houston into the culinary destination it is today.

Ray’s BBQ Shack

Ray’s BBQ Shack is a beloved institution in Houston, where the family-owned restaurant has been serving up hickory-smoked meats and soul food-inspired for years. Founded by Ray Busch, and co-owners Maxine Davis, and Herb Taylor the restaurant is known for its welcoming atmosphere and commitment to quality. Located near Houston’s Third Ward, Ray’s BBQ Shack is a favorite among locals for its casual dining experience that blends tradition with innovation.

Owners : Rayford S. Busch, Maxine Davis, and Herb Taylor

Location : 3929 Old Spanish Trail, Houston, TX

3929 Old Spanish Trail, Houston, TX Cuisine : Hickory-smoked barbecue, Cajun, and soul food

Cuisine : Hickory-smoked barbecue, Cajun, and soul food

Menu Spotlight : Hickory-Smoked Ribs
Before you go: Closed on Sunday, catering available

Triple J’s SmokeHouse

Triple J’s SmokeHouse is more than just a restaurant—it’s a Houston legacy. Founded by Rhonda and Jarrett Scales, this family-run barbecue spot has been serving the community with smoked meats and Southern hospitality for years.

Owners : Rhonda and Jarrett Scales

Location : 6715 Homestead Rd, Houston, TX

: 6715 Homestead Rd, Houston, TX Cuisine : Traditional smoked barbecue

Menu Spotlight : Smoked Brisket and Sausage Links

: Smoked Brisket and Sausage Links Before you go: Closed Sunday and Monday.

Southern Q BBQ & Catering

Southern Q BBQ & Catering is the creation of Steve Garner, who has made it his mission to bring authentic, slow-smoked barbecue to Houston. With a focus on quality and flavor, Southern Q has earned a reputation for being one of the city’s top spots for traditional barbecue. Garner’s commitment to his craft is evident in every bite, making it a must-visit for BBQ lovers.

Owners : Steve Garner

Location : 9705 Homestead Rd, Houston, TX

: 9705 Homestead Rd, Houston, TX Cuisine : Slow-smoked barbecue

Menu Spotlight : Smoked Chicken and Loaded Baked Potatoes

: Smoked Chicken and Loaded Baked Potatoes Before you go: Closed Monday, online ordering available.

Gatlin’s Barbecue

Gatlin’s Barbecue, founded by The Gatlin’s, is a family-run restaurant that has quickly become a go-to destination for barbecue in Houston. Known for its perfectly smoked meats and rich, flavorful sides, Gatlin’s combines traditional techniques with a modern twist. The restaurant’s commitment to quality has made it a favorite among locals and visitors alike.

Owner : The Gatlin Family

Location : 3510 Ella Blvd, Houston, TX

: 3510 Ella Blvd, Houston, TX Cuisine : Traditional barbecue with a modern twist

Menu Spotlight : Smoked Brisket and Cajun Smoked Turkey

: Smoked Brisket and Cajun Smoked Turkey Before you go: Closed Sunday, breakfast available from 7 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Burns Original BBQ

Burns Original BBQ is a historic Houston barbecue joint that has been serving the community since 1973. Founded by Roy Burns Sr., the restaurant has grown from a small shack to a beloved BBQ destination. Known for its rich, smoky flavors and a menu that honors traditional barbecue, Burns Original BBQ is a testament to the enduring appeal of great barbecue.

Owner : Roy Burns Sr.

Location : 8307 De Priest St, Houston, TX

: 8307 De Priest St, Houston, TX Cuisine : Traditional barbecue

Menu Spotlight : Smoked Ribs and Beef Sausage

: Smoked Ribs and Beef Sausage Before you go: Closed Sunday and Monday

In a city as diverse as Houston, these five Black-owned BBQ joints stand out not only for their rich flavors but also for their cultural significance and connection to the community they serve. Whether you’re a lifelong Texan or a visitor eager to explore the city’s culinary scene, these BBQ joints are must-visit destinations.