Photo Credit: MoMo Productions
10 Black-Owned Vacation Rentals To Book For Your 2022 Getaways
From the Caribbean to the ski slopes and romantic getaways, there are a ton of Black-owned vacation rentals that you can book for your next vacation. As we gear up for our 2022 travels, we wanted to equip you with this list, so that you can support these Black owners where possible.
Thanks to social media and Black travel groups like Black Travel Movement, we were able to curate this list of Black-owned vacation rentals across the U.S., Canada, and Caribbean.
Here they are in no particular order.
1. Red Gate Viilas In Charlotte, North Carolina and the U.S. Virgin Islands
The Red Door Villas is woman-owned, Black-owned, and family-owned.
The villas are run by super mom, Jennifer Foster, and her daughters Jendahye and Sa’Fire.
Together, they offer the perfect historical oasis with a modern twist in the heart of downtown Charlotte and St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands.
“We provide a charming and economical place for groups looking to score the ideal location to enjoy the island’s hottest events,” a stamen reads on the website.
2. Mountain Views In Rocky Mountains, Colorado
The Quandary Vista offers stunning views of the 14,000-foot Quandary Peak from the living room!
According to the host, the hillside of aspen trees is the most picturesque in Summit County.
Quandary Vista is a deluxe Rocky Mountain townhome that can accommodate groups of up to eight. There are three bedrooms, a den, and three bathrooms.
Located just outside of Breckenridge in the town of Blue River, it’s a short 10-minute drive to the historic Main Street Breckenridge and the parking areas for Breckenridge Ski Resort.
Ready to book? Click the link for Summit Rentals.
3. Traditional Living in Tallahassee, Florida
Guests rave about the spacious home and convenient location at this Tallahassee home hosted by Anthony.
For about $250 a night, you can have up to 6 guests in the three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
Book the home on Airbnb by clicking here.
4. A Hidden Gem In North Georgia
The hosts of this North Georgia home call it “a serenity oasis.”
“As soon as you step foot on the property, you’ll forget all your problems and instantly feel at peace,” a description reads on Airbnb.
This two-bedroom loft is located on Lake Arrowhead and offers hiking and jogging trails, two swimming pools, golf courses, tennis courts, and more.
For a list of amenities and more about the property, including how to book, follow this link to be redirected to Airbnb.
5. A Poolside Home In West Palm Beach, Florida
If you need a home for a family reunion or ultimate friend trip, then consider this poolside home in West Palm Beach, Florida
The home sleeps six people and is just minutes away from Downtown Palm Beach.
Book it here on Airbnb.
6. Monthly Stay In Toronto, Ontario Canada
If you’re in transit or an expat and need a longer stay in Toronto, Swalah K has you covered.
Located in the heart of Boxgrove Markham, this three-bedroom, 2 bathroom home is just what you need to feel comfortable away from home.
There’s a huge backyard. Utilities, including WIFI, are included.
You can book the home on VRBO here.
7. Spacious 3 Bedroom in Boston, Massachusetts
Located less than 30 minutes from Downtown Boston and the Seaport Area, is this spacious home near a popular jogging route and golf course.
ToRena offers a three-bedroom home in a traditional triple-decker family home in Dorchester.
Built in 1910, this budget-friendly space offers a dining room, living room, full bathroom, and cozy kitchen with an eat-in area.
Click here to be redirected to Airbnb.
8. Colorful Home In Nassau, New Providence, Bahamas
Located in Nassau is this colorful home and beautiful garden.
This cozy two-bedroom home is photo-ready as it comes decorated with beautiful pastel colors.
Find it on Airbnb here.
9. Two Story Home In Costa Rica
This two-story, four bedroom home is ideal for family gatherings. It comes with an outside dining room, a swimming pool, and a balcony in one of the rooms on the second floor.
The home is centrally located near a ton of restaurants, supermarkets, and the beach.
10. Ranch in Georgia
The Red Door Retreat is your home away from home. It’s a stylish space, located less than 10 minutes from shopping, local eateries, and nightlife at Camp Creek Marketplace. It’s also 4 miles from Six Flags and 10 miles from Downtown Atlanta.
You can find it here on Airbnb.