10 Black-Owned Vacation Rentals To Book For Your 2022 Getaways

From the Caribbean to the ski slopes and romantic getaways, there are a ton of Black-owned vacation rentals that you can book for your next vacation. As we gear up for our 2022 travels, we wanted to equip you with this list, so that you can support these Black owners where possible.

Thanks to social media and Black travel groups like Black Travel Movement, we were able to curate this list of Black-owned vacation rentals across the U.S., Canada, and Caribbean.

Here they are in no particular order.