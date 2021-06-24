Gather Your Fit: Black-Owned Pink & White Rosé Fest Is Back Labor Day Weekend

If you know like we know, the pandemic definitely postponed several of our plans to pop out in a cute outfit or two. As things continue to move toward some sense of normalcy, popular events and festivals are announcing their return in 2021. Among them, Black-owned Célébrez en Rosé (formerly La Fête Rosé), the popular pink and white rosé fest.

The picnic-style festival brings people together in celebration of all things rosé and champagne.

“The moment you’ve all been waiting for has FINALLY arrived! We are thrilled to announce that Célébrez en Rosé (formerly La Fête du Rosé) wine and music festival is returning to Washington, D.C. in 2021,” the website reads.

The event was slated to appear in three cities before the COVID-19 pandemic wrecked havoc. But, founder Cleveland Spears assures that the fest is back and ready to deliver as promised.

“I was extremely disheartened when we had to postpone the event in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it was important for us to prioritize the safety of our festival goers,” said Founder Cleveland Spears, III in a statement. “We learned a lot from our inaugural event in 2019, and we are taking those learnings into the experience we are curating for guests this year. This year’s event is sure to be much bigger and better than before because we’ve had ample time to prepare to ensure the best quality of this event as we return to a sense of normalcy.”

Célébrez en Rosè

This year’s 2-day event will be held at DC’s National Harbor and will feature an over-the-top VIP experience, world-class DJs, plenty of photo installations, life-sized games, and tons of beautiful people rocking their flyest pink and white outfits.

Célébrez en Rosè will feature multiple rosé wine and champagne options from returning partners Maison Marcel and Moët & Chandon, and a new partnership with Château D’ ESCLANS makers of Whispering Angel and The Palm by Whispering Angel, among many others.

There is no word on which DJs will be spinning during the fest, but the line-up will be announced soon.

Early bird tickets for the Moët VIP on Saturday, Sept. 4th have already sold out. But, no worries. There are other early bird options currently available on the website, too.

Go ahead and grab your crew and prepare to send summer out the right way this Labor Day weekend. You may just see us there.