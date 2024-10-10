With its cobblestone streets and Spanish moss-draped oaks, Savannah, Georgia, is a city where history whispers from every corner. Yet beyond its antebellum architecture and genteel squares lies a vibrant, evolving culinary scene as rich and complex as the city’s storied past. At the heart of this gastronomic renaissance are Savannah’s Black-owned restaurants, each establishment a testament to the city’s diverse cultural tapestry.

These culinary gems offer far more than just a meal; they serve up a slice of Savannah’s soul, from time-honored Southern comfort foods to innovative fusion dishes that push the boundaries of traditional Low Country cuisine. In these kitchens, heritage and innovation simmer together, creating flavors that honor the past and excite the palate of the present.

The Grey

The Grey, co-owned by James Beard Award-winning chef Mashama Bailey, is a culinary masterpiece housed in a renovated Greyhound bus terminal. Bailey’s innovative take on Southern cuisine has garnered national acclaim. The menu changes seasonally, offering fresh, locally-sourced ingredients in dishes that blend traditional Southern flavors with contemporary techniques. From the beef tongue to the fried flounder, each dish at The Grey is a testament to Bailey’s culinary expertise and creativity.

Owners: Mashama Bailey and Johno Morisano

Mashama Bailey and Johno Morisano Cuisine: Contemporary Southern

Contemporary Southern Location: 109 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Savannah, Georgia 31401

109 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Savannah, Georgia 31401 Menu Spotlight: Seasonal dishes like beef tongue, oysters, and fried flounder

Geneva’s Famous Chicken And Cornbread Co.

Gabe Pierce / Unsplash

Geneva’s Famous Chicken and Cornbread Co. is a family-owned establishment that serves up authentic Southern cuisine. With three generations of family members involved in the restaurant, including Ms. Geneva, this eatery offers a true taste of Southern hospitality. Their menu features classic dishes like fried chicken, collard greens, and gumbo, all prepared with time-honored family recipes

Owners: Geneva and family

Geneva and family Cuisine: Traditional Southern

Traditional Southern Location: 1909 E Victory Dr #102, Savannah, Georgia 31404

1909 E Victory Dr #102, Savannah, Georgia 31404 Menu Spotlight: Fried chicken, collard greens, gumbo

Sey Hey

Sey Hey is a Black-owned sports bar catering to the “30, flirty, and thriving” crowd in the Starland District. As one of the few remaining Black-owned businesses on Bull Street, Sey Hey offers a vibrant atmosphere with affordable drinks and tasty bar food. Their fried chicken gizzards are a popular menu item, perfect for pairing with their strong pours.

Owners: Clarence Maxwell

Clarence Maxwell Cuisine: Bar food and drinks

Bar food and drinks Location: 2505 Bull St, Savannah, Georgia 31401

2505 Bull St, Savannah, Georgia 31401 Menu Spotlight: Fried chicken gizzards

The Garage At Victory﻿ North

A relatively new addition to Savannah’s dining scene, The Garage at Victory North offers Southern fusion cuisine in a relaxed setting. This Black-owned restaurant has quickly gained popularity for its innovative menu and cocktail offerings.

Owners: Tod Harris

Tod Harris Cuisine: Cocktails & Pastas

Cocktails & Pastas Location: 2605 Whitaker St.

2605 Whitaker St. Menu Spotlight: Mushroom Ragu

Ashford Tea Company

While not a restaurant per se, Ashford Tea Company deserves mention as a Black-owned business contributing to Savannah’s culinary landscape. This tea shop offers a wide selection of teas and tea blends from around the world, providing a calm oasis in the city.

While not a restaurant per se, Ashford Tea Company deserves mention as a Black-owned business contributing to Savannah’s culinary landscape. This tea shop offers a wide selection of teas and tea blends from around the world, providing a calm oasis in the city.

Owners: Thomas House & Slave Quarter

Thomas House & Slave Quarter Cuisine: Tea shop

Tea shop Location: 406 E. Oglethorpe Ave

406 E. Oglethorpe Ave Menu Spotlight: Wide selection of teas and tea blends

From fine dining to casual eats, they offer diverse flavors and experiences that reflect the city’s history and the creativity of its Black entrepreneurs.