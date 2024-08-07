Arizona keeps is hot all year long and its restaurant scene is more fiery than ever before. Black-owned restaurants around the state are thriving and bringing their own flair to the kitchen. Arizona has a little bit of everything from elevated soul food and baked goodies to barbecue decadence and vegan deliciousness. Here are 10 Black-owned restaurants to visit when exploring Arizona.

Sugar Jam The Southern Kitchen

SugarJam started with a love for baking. The owner, Dana Dumas, fell in love with creating delicious baked treats while living in New Jersey in 2002. Today, her passion for cooking and baking comes alive at her Scottsdale restaurant. The menu has expanded to include much more than baked goodies. Visitors will find a delicious weekend brunch menu with everything from catfish and grits to baked jerk chicken and sweet potato waffles. You can’t leave without trying something from the bakery. They have it all, including delicious cookies, Southern pies, and cupcakes.

Location: Scottsdale

Scottsdale Type of Cuisine: Southern

Southern Menu Spotlight: Salmon Croquettes & Southern Grits

Salmon Croquettes & Southern Grits Before You Go: The kitchen at SugarJam closes at 2:30 p.m. every day after brunch.

Lasgidi Cafe

Arizona visitors looking for incredible Nigerian American food in Phoenix should look no further than Lasgidi Cafe. Owned by Chef Patty, Lasgidi Cafe began as a catering company for small events back in 2016. Today, the culinary brand has expanded. Not only does it offer in-person and virtual cooking classes, but the Phoenix community has fallen in love with the food served. In 2024, the restaurant was awarded the Best of Phoenix for having the best African food in the city.

Location: Phoenix

Phoenix Type of Cuisine: Nigerian-American Food Truck

Nigerian-American Food Truck Menu Spotlight: Egusi & Fufu

Egusi & Fufu Before You Go: Travelers can find the Lasgidi Cafe food truck by visiting the restaurant’s website.

The Original Pancake House

Many people are no strangers to The Original Pancake House. The restaurant is franchised across more than 20 states. However, the one in Scottsdale is Black-owned. Owner Ron Horton is known by locals as “The Pancake Man.” He opened his franchise in 1988 and has continued serving delicious breakfast to the community ever since. Find all your favorite OPH classics, including the Dutch baby and their unique omelets.

Location: Scottsdale

Scottsdale Type of Cuisine: Breakfast

Breakfast Menu Spotlight: Dutch Baby Pancakes

Dutch Baby Pancakes Before You Go: The Scottsdale OPH is closed on Mondays.

Early Bird Vegan

For vegan options when visiting Tempe, Early Bird Vegan is the place to go. The restaurant started as a food truck back in 2020. Its brick-and-mortar location opened the following year, and locals have been in love ever since. Everything at this restaurant is 100 percent vegan. The owners and chefs are dedicated to healthy living and healthy eating. Travelers will find a lot of both at this Black-owned restaurant in Arizona.

Location: Tempe

Tempe Type of Cuisine: Vegan

Vegan Menu Spotlight: Pesto Grilled Cheez

Pesto Grilled Cheez Before You Go: The owners of Early Bird Vegan also own the Trash Panda Vegan food truck.

Ken’s Hardwood BBQ

Ken’s Hardwood BBQ hails as one of the best barbecue restaurants in southern Arizona year after year. There’s a lot to be said about Ken‘s. The restaurant is family-owned and has four generations of culinary expertise backing its delicious barbecue. Enjoy an infusion of flavors with all your favorite barbecue dishes and a few extras like fried catfish, Sloppy Joe’s, and even desserts.

Location: Tucson

Tucson Type of Cuisine: Barbecue

Barbecue Menu Spotlight: Ken’s Smoked St. Louis Ribs

Ken’s Smoked St. Louis Ribs Before You Go: Ken’s Hardwood BBQ has won an award for the best barbecue in southern Arizona every year since 2020.

Cafe Lalibela Ethiopian Cuisine

Cafe Lalibela Ethiopian Cuisine is a staple for East African food in Tempe, Arizona. The restaurant has been open for more than 20 years. Family-owned and operated, Cafe Lalibela prides itself on showcasing the beauty of Ethiopian cuisine. Not only do they have phenomenal food, the locals have fallen in love with their authentic Ethiopian coffee. The brand also sells its coffee in select stores throughout Arizona. With the variety of meat and vegan dishes, this restaurant is a wonderful choice for Ethiopian eats.

Location: Tempe

Tempe Type of Cuisine: Ethiopian

Ethiopian Menu Spotlight: Alicha Sega Wat

Alicha Sega Wat Before You Go: Cafe Lalibela became Arizona’s first Ethiopian restaurant when it opened in 1996.

Hanas AZ

When the heat gets too intense in Arizona, there’s no better place to go than Hanas AZ. The owner relocated the food truck from Portland to Southern Arizona a few years ago. Now, folks can’t get enough of his snowball creations. Everyone loves a good snowcone, and Hanas AZ does snowcones the right way. They have a variety of different flavors as well as a menu full of comfort food that includes wings, fries, and so much more.

Location: Multiple

Multiple Type of Cuisine: Snowcones & Comfort Food

Snowcones & Comfort Food Menu Spotlight: Georgia Peach Snowball

Georgia Peach Snowball Before You Go: Visit the Hanas AZ social media pages for updates on the truck’s schedule.

Sapiens Paleo Kitchen

For Paleo and gluten-free food options, visit Sapiens Paleo Kitchen. Another Black-owned restaurant in Scottsdale, Sapiens’ has an eclectic menu that highlights French cuisine in a new and profound way. The food at Sapiens is colorful and traditional, with a hint of contemporary boldness. From escargot and French flatbread to Paleo meatloaf, Sapiens is a unique experience in Arizona.

Location: Scottsdale

Scottsdale Type of Cuisine: French

French Menu Spotlight: French Rabbit Stew

French Rabbit Stew Before You Go: Sapiens Paleo Kitchen is a BYOB restaurant.

Janet And Rays

You never know what you’ll find when you visit Janet and Rays in Tucson. Locals love the Caribbean soul food restaurant. They have a variety of Caribbean and American soul food favorites that come together for a mouthwatering experience. What folks love the most about Janet and Ray’s is its weekend brunch. From Green gumbo to shrimp and grits, prepare to try a bit of everything soul food-inspired.

Location: Tucson

Tucson Type of Cuisine: Caribbean Soul Food

Caribbean Soul Food Menu Spotlight: Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles Before You Go: Visit the restaurant’s website for the most accurate hours of operation.

Red Velvet Bakery

Red Velvet Bakery is a lovely spot to stop through for delicious baked goods and desserts. Everything is handcrafted and made with love. They specialize in red velvet cupcakes that come in a variety of flavors, including chocolate and vanilla. At RVB, milkshakes, cookies, and small cakes are also available. Guests can even take a cupcake decorating class while stopping through to grab sweet treats.

Location: Phoenix

Phoenix Type of Cuisine: Bakery

Bakery Menu Spotlight: Red Velvet Cupcakes

Red Velvet Cupcakes Before You Go: This Phoenix bakery is closed on Sunday and Monday.

It won’t be hard to find a Black-owned restaurant serving good eats in Arizona. No matter what city you’re in, there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re checking out one of the state’s oldest restaurants or a newcomer to its gastronomic scene, be sure to check out a Black-owned restaurant next time you’re in the Grand Canyon State.