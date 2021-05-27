The Woman Behind The Newest Black-Owned Ice Cream Brand Sold In Walmart

There’s a new Black-owned ice cream brand inspired by Southern soul food desserts making its way to Walmart’s cooler shelves across the country. Creamalicious, founded by Cincinnati-based chef Liz Rogers, is reportedly one of the first Black-owned ice brands in mass productions being sold nationwide.

“We are so excited to announce that Creamalicious is now available at select Walmart store locations,” a Facebook post on the company’s social media page reads. “You can now stop by your local #Walmart stores to pick up your favorite flavors of our chef-inspired “2-in-1″ desserts.”

Rogers uses recipes that date back to four generations in her family. The premium Black-owned ice cream brand blends premium French ice cream with some of America’s most recognized southern comfort foods to “create a decadent and palate-pleasing experience.”

“We take fresh-baked pastry from the south and infuse them into super-premium ice cream, creating an indulgent blend of familiar flavors and an extraordinary experience. Two desserts in one; the best of both worlds,” a statement on the website reads. “At Creamalicious, each flavor takes you to a place reminiscent of the comfort of family. Whether it’s exchanging a smile with your aunt as she makes fresh pies; seeing your uncle adjust his hat like the coolest man alive, or just playing outside until the streetlights come on; each recipe has a story of its own that is steeped in the good ole’ days.”

Flavors include Aunt Poonies Caramel Pound Cake, Slap Yo’ Momma Banana Pudding, Granma GiGi’s Sweet Potato Pie, Unclee Charles Brown Suga Bourbon Cake, and more.

Creamalicious will be sold in Walmart store locations in Georgia, Ohio, Alabama, and Southern California first. If you can’t find it at your local Walmart, you can also purchase pints online on the company’s website.