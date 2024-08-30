Atlanta’s coffee scene is as rich and diverse as the city itself, with a growing number of Black-owned coffee shops making a significant impact. These vibrant cafés are more than just places to grab coffee—they are cultural hubs where creativity, community, and tradition blend seamlessly.

Urban Grind Coffee

Urban Grind Coffee is a cozy and inviting café known for its community-focused atmosphere. Founded by Cassandra Ingram, the café has become a staple in the neighborhood, offering various beverages and snacks catering to a diverse clientele. Whether you’re stopping by for a quick coffee or settling in for a productive work session, Urban Grind Coffee is the perfect spot to relax and recharge.

Owner : Cassandra Ingram

: Cassandra Ingram Cuisine: Coffee, teas, light bites, and pastries

Coffee, teas, light bites, and pastries Location 962 Marietta St NW

962 Marietta St NW Menu Spotlight : Chai tea

: Chai tea Before you go: Check their social media for upcoming events and promotions

Black Coffee Co.

Black Coffee is a vibrant café with exceptional coffee and unique flavors with names that pay homage to the culture. This establishment has quickly become a favorite spot for coffee enthusiasts and entrepreneurs. The café’s inviting atmosphere and creative menu make it a standout destination for those seeking a memorable coffee experience.

Owners : Chris Bolden, Jamin Butler, Branden Cole, Gino Jones, Leonard Lightfoot

: Chris Bolden, Jamin Butler, Branden Cole, Gino Jones, Leonard Lightfoot Location 830 Westview Dr. SW

830 Westview Dr. SW Cuisine : Coffee and specialty drinks

: Coffee and specialty drinks Menu Spotlight : “Brown Skin Girl” (Caramel + Cinnamon)

: “Brown Skin Girl” (Caramel + Cinnamon) Before you go: Watch their social media for special events and updates.

404 Coffee

404 Coffee is a delightful spot where coffee enthusiasts can find their new favorite drink. Founded by Kelli Jones, this café is known for its unique and flavorful offerings. Their Coconut Matcha with Strawberry Sweet Cream is a must-try, a refreshing twist that highlights their creative menu. The café’s inviting atmosphere makes it a perfect place to unwind, but if you’re in a hurry, you can conveniently order online and enjoy their delicious creations from anywhere.

Owner : Kelli Jones

: Kelli Jones Location 847 McDaniel St SW, Suite A

847 McDaniel St SW, Suite A Cuisine : Coffee, specialty drinks and brunch

: Coffee, specialty drinks and brunch Menu Spotlight : Coconut Matcha with Strawberry Sweet Cream

: Coconut Matcha with Strawberry Sweet Cream Before you go: Online ordering is available.

Omni Coffee And Eggs

Omni Coffee and Eggs, located at 261 Peters St. SW in Atlanta, is a dynamic café founded by Josh Norman. This spot has quickly become a local favorite known for its inventive take on breakfast classics. The menu’s highlight is the Oxtail Biscuits and Gravy, a flavorful twist on a traditional dish that has garnered much acclaim. Omni Coffee & Eggs provides a welcoming atmosphere, making it an ideal place to enjoy a unique breakfast experience or a relaxing coffee break.

Owner : Josh Norman

: Josh Norman Location : 261 Peters St. SW

: 261 Peters St. SW Cuisine : Coffee and innovative breakfast/brunch dishes

: Coffee and innovative breakfast/brunch dishes Menu Spotlight : Oxtail Biscuits and Gravy

: Oxtail Biscuits and Gravy Before you go: Online ordering is available

Grant Park Coffeehouse

Grant Park Coffeehouse is a charming café owned by Rahel Tafari. This delightful spot is renowned for its refreshing house-made beverages, including Sorell lemonade, Jamaican Ginger beer, and Fresh-Squeezed Lemonade. The café offers a welcoming atmosphere where you can enjoy a variety of unique drinks and brunch.