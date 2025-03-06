If you’re in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, for the city’s annual Carnival celebration, there’s still time to show some love to local Black-owned businesses. Whether you’re soaking in the festivities or exploring the city beyond the parades, be sure to check out the places below!

Food And Drink

Bar do Mussum via Brassaria Ampolis

A trip to Rio would be incomplete without a visit to Bar do Mussum, a vibrant restaurant and bar serving beer with an amazing backstory. The bar is the product of the local powerhouse Brassaria Ampolis, Brazil’s largest Black-owned brewery. The latter was founded by Sandro Gomes and his business partner Diogo Mello nearly 15 years ago, and the brewery pays tribute to Gomes’ father, the famous Brazilian comedian Antonio Carlos Gomes, aka “Mussum.”

On Instagram, Bar do Mussum promises that the samba music and Rio Carnival energy “never stops.”

Address: Find Bar do Mussum at the New America (Nova América) Shopping Mall in Rio de Janeiro. The address is Av. Pastor Martin Luther King Jr., 126 – Del Castilho, Rio de Janeiro – RJ, 20765-000, Brazil.

Clovis Pinga

If you partake in alcohol, you’ll definitely want to try out Clovis Pinga’s artisanal cocktails and liqueurs before the end of your trip to Brazil. Perfect for enjoying Rio Carnival, the brand specializes in the traditional Brazilian spirit, cachaça (also called pinga), and other alcohol products like pre-made cocktails. Another thing that makes this brand’s products worth your money is that they have no preservatives and are made with natural ingredients.

Address: R. Lucídio Lago, 395 – casa 6 apto 101 – Méier, Rio de Janeiro – RJ, 20780-020, Brazil / Place your order online via WhatsApp for speedy delivery. Check out the brand’s Instagram page @clovispinga for more details.

Nega Tereza Bar

This gastropub in Santa Teresa serves up Brazilian home cooking and sizable portions. It’s an intimate no-frills spot that’s a true gem of the neighborhood. Go for the simple yet delicious food and drinks. Then, stay for the fantastic service and cozy vibes.

Address: R. Áurea, 24 – Santa Teresa, Rio de Janeiro – RJ, 20240-210, Brazil

Dida Bar e Restaurante

This beloved restaurant and bar is a must-visit. Diners enjoy the African-inspired cuisine and the samba music. There’s a whole bunch of festive Rio Carnival programming and scheduled meals, including breakfast before street parties and lunch afterward.

Address: R. Barão de Iguatemi, 379 – Praça da Bandeira, Rio de Janeiro – RJ, 20270-060, Brazil

Shopping

Pop Afro

This cute boutique with two locations sells attire and accessories blending Pan-African aesthetics and pop art. It’s the perfect place to pick a new swimsuit, cover-up, tote bag, or piece of jewelry. Whatever you choose will become your wardrobe’s newest statement piece.

Address: Two locations — Bangu Shopping Mall (R. Francisco Real, 1950 – loja 148 A – Bangu, Rio de Janeiro – RJ, 21810-042, Brazil) and Madureira Shopping Mall (Estr. do Portela, 222 – Madureira, Rio de Janeiro – RJ, 21351-050, Brazil)

Soul Bamba

This brand reflects Afro-Brazilian culture and heritage via its clothing. Perfect for Rio Carnival, it also sells a variety of shirts that highlight Samba music!

Address: Rua sete de setembro, 88 – centro, Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil