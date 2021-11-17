24 Brown-And Black-Owned Businesses In Philadelphia To Support On Your Next Visit

VISIT PHILADELPHIA’s Love + Grit Storefronts Project is revitalizing the city’s empty storefronts by turning them into art installations courtesy of 12 QBIPOC artists. The exhibition highlights 24 Brown and Black-owned businesses in Philadelphia adversely affected by COVID-19. The project is partly funded by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

“We’re ecstatic that the Love + Grit Storefronts Project is beautifying the city, building civic pride, shining a light on local QBIPOC artists and supporting the Black- and Brown-owned businesses that are so vital to our neighborhoods,” said Rachel Ferguson, chief innovation & global diversity officer, VISIT PHILADELPHIA. “The love and grit, creativity and resilience of Philadelphia’s artists and entrepreneurs are the soul of this city, and the campaign demonstrates what Philly does best: Turn loss into inspiration and empty spaces into opportunity.”

Fans of the artwork have a chance to win a $2,000 prize package with more than 20 gifts curated from some of Philly’s best Brown and Black-owned stores through the Love + Grit Sweepstakes. The project also encourages Philadelphians to support the community via Shop Black Business Friday. The initiative, which is in its second year, takes place every Friday in December 2021.

Here is a list of all the Brown and Black-owned businesses in Philadelphia featured in the citywide exhibition.