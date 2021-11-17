Photo Credit: Kampus Production
24 Brown-And Black-Owned Businesses In Philadelphia To Support On Your Next Visit
VISIT PHILADELPHIA’s Love + Grit Storefronts Project is revitalizing the city’s empty storefronts by turning them into art installations courtesy of 12 QBIPOC artists. The exhibition highlights 24 Brown and Black-owned businesses in Philadelphia adversely affected by COVID-19. The project is partly funded by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.
“We’re ecstatic that the Love + Grit Storefronts Project is beautifying the city, building civic pride, shining a light on local QBIPOC artists and supporting the Black- and Brown-owned businesses that are so vital to our neighborhoods,” said Rachel Ferguson, chief innovation & global diversity officer, VISIT PHILADELPHIA. “The love and grit, creativity and resilience of Philadelphia’s artists and entrepreneurs are the soul of this city, and the campaign demonstrates what Philly does best: Turn loss into inspiration and empty spaces into opportunity.”
Fans of the artwork have a chance to win a $2,000 prize package with more than 20 gifts curated from some of Philly’s best Brown and Black-owned stores through the Love + Grit Sweepstakes. The project also encourages Philadelphians to support the community via Shop Black Business Friday. The initiative, which is in its second year, takes place every Friday in December 2021.
Here is a list of all the Brown and Black-owned businesses in Philadelphia featured in the citywide exhibition.
1. Franny Lou’s Porch
Franny Lou’s Porch is a café that offers food and beverages amongst other services like catering, wholesale, artist retail, and venue rentals.
Address: 2400 Coral St, Philadelphia, PA 19125
2. The Modern Republic
The Modern Republic is a lifestyle brand that specializes in mid-century modern home decor.
Address: 1600 W. Girard Ave. Philadelphia, PA 19130
3. The Sable Collective
The Sable Collective is curated for Black women to explore narratives of joy, beauty, and wellness. They intentionally source from BIPOC and women artisans and entrepreneurs.
Address: 1101 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
4. Inked Vintage
Inked Vintage is an online shop offering vintage streetwear of the 80s and 90s. They pride themselves on being sustainable, ethical, and inclusive.
5. Faheem's Hands of Precision
Faheem’s Hands of Precision is the spot for professional barbering services for men, women, and children.
Address: 2100 S. 20th Street (20th and Snyder) Avenue Philadelphia, PA 19145
6. South Philly Barbacoa
South Philly Barbacoa is a Mexican hot spot located in South Philly’s Italian Market, where chef Cristina Martínez cooks up homestyle Mexican cuisine.
Address: 1140 S. 9th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
7. ILLExotics
ILLExotics is a boutique shop located in Philadelphia providing quality captive-bred exotic pets and healthy houseplants from around the world. They grow and source uncommon tropical plants from aroids to orchids, and fauna ranging from chameleons to dart frogs and invertebrates.
Address: 1704-06 East Passyunk Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19148
8. Uncle Bobbie's Coffee & Books
Uncle Bobbie’s Coffee & Books is a Coffee Shop and Bookstore located in the heart of the Germantown section of Philadelphia, founded by Marc Lamont Hill in 2017. It was created to provide underserved communities with access to books and a space where everyone feels valued.
Address: 5445 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19144
9. Puyero
Puyero brings authentic Venezuelan flavors that will make you dance in your seat into the heart of Philly.
Address: 524 S 4th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
10. Grant Blvd
Grant Blvd is a sustainable fashion brand and movement founded by Kimberly McGlonn.
Address: 3605 Lancaster Avenue, Philadelphia,
PA 19104
11. Lil Pop Shop
The Lil Pop Shop creates small-batch artisan cream and fruit bars and pies handcrafted from fresh, local ingredients.
Address: 265 S 44th St, Philadelphia, PA 19104
12. P'S & Q'S
P’S & Q’S is a shop, a brand, and a community established in 2012. The collection is based on Philadelphia culture and love.
Address: 820 South Street Philadelphia, PA 19147
13. El Merkury
El Merkury is a Central American street food staple in the Philadelphia foodie scene with big dreams of bringing the community together through food.
Address: Multiple Locations
14. Queen & Rook
Queen & Rook is Philadelphia’s #1 rated and award-winning board game café with a full restaurant, a full bar, and a full retail game and puzzle store all rolled into one.
Address: 607 S 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
15. Freedom Apothecary
Freedom Apothecary is a space to learn, to heal, and to connect deeply with others and most importantly, ourselves — where women empower women to uncover their most radiant glow.
Address: 736 N 2nd St., Philadelphia, PA 19123
16. The African American Museum in Philadelphia
The African American Museum in Philadelphia is the first institution built by a major United States city to house and interpret the life and work of African Americans.
Address: 701 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
17. Yowie
YOWIE is a home and life shop focused on curating small collections from friends, independent artists, and designers.
Address: 716 S 4th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
18. Philadelphia Diamond Company
Second-generation jeweler and Graduate Gemologist from the prestigious Gemological Institute of America, Ken Black launched the Philadelphia Diamond Company in 2002 after more than 12 years as a well-regarded and innovative jeweler with national retailers. Together with his wife, Nicole Black, M.B.A, they have created a unique, customized jewelry experience tailored to a client’s style and individual needs in a relaxing environment.
Address: The Bank Building, 421 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia PA, 19106
19. Girl’s Auto Clinic
Girls Auto Clinic, located just outside Philadelphia, PA, is committed to creating a unique, comfortable, and confident automotive maintenance and repair experience for women (and men).
Address: 7425 W Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA 19082
20. Cuba Libre
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar gives guests a passport to Cuba’s intriguing flavors and culture. The restaurant’s name, which translates to “a free Cuba,” signifies hope for the future of the treasured island nation.
Address: 10 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
21. Sabbatical Beauty
Sabbatical Beauty products are small-batch handcrafted and not made in a commercial lab. They are filled with much more active ingredients than are in regular commercial products, and they work fast.
Address: Bok Building, 1901 S. 9th Street #308 Philadelphia, PA 19148
22. Black and Mobile
Black and Mobile is the country’s first Black Owned food delivery service that exclusively partners with Black-Owned restaurants to give them more exposure and customers.
23. Duafe Hair Salon
Duafe, founded by Syreeta Scott, provides holistic natural hair care.
Address: 3129 N 22nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19132
24. Vault + Vine
Vault + Vine offers an immersive retail experience while providing the community with a café, gathering place, and small-scale event venue.
Address: 3507 Midvale Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19129