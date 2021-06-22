How To Spend A Day Supporting Black-Owned Businesses In Aruba

One Happy Island, that is the tagline of one of the most beautiful Dutch Caribbean nations, Aruba. With more than 90 nationalities recorded, you can guarantee that there are people of Black and/or African descent living on the island, too. While there aren’t many, we managed to round-up the Black-owned businesses in Aruba.

The popular tropical destination is currently open for tourism, and you can bet it is at the top of many post-pandemic bucket lists. Like most places, residents rely on tourism as the main income driver— many being the Blacks residents of Aruba’s San Nicolas, aka chocolate city.

If you are heading there soon, here’s how you can spend a day supporting Black-owned businesses in Aruba.

DeAnna Taylor

Morning

Start your morning with coffee from Grind House Aruba, located in Oranjestad. This cozy shop offers an assortment of coffee and teas, as well as breakfast dishes like ham and cheese tostis, fruit bowls, and crêpes. If you are a late riser, they also offer lunch options.

If you prefer to venture to San Nicolas instead, check out Kulture Café, a secondary coffee and breakfast option. This adorable spot hosts specialty breakfasts on holidays, as well as multicourse dinners curated by the restaurant’s chef.

Afternoon

DeAnna Taylor

It’s time for a little retail therapy to work off some of your breakfast. Stop by Costa Candle Co. to stock up on natural handcrafted Aruba candles poured into repurposed wine bottles. Each of the brand’s scents are named after a location in Papiamento, a language widely spoken by residents.

For the jewelry lovers, you’ll want to check out Mimi’s Jewel, a shop that sells handcrafted jewelry that is absolutely beautiful— and affordable.

Also in San Nicolas, you’ll find Girly Curly Boutique, a one-stop-shop experience for women offering ready-to-wear designer and casual/contemporary apparel and accessories.

Lastly, arrange to pick up your pre-order of oils and body creams from B&B Body Care. If you’re lucky, you may be able to catch a pop-up while you are visiting, to check out the products in person.

By now you’ve worked up a little appetite, so The Colorado Shack is the perfect spot to refuel for lunch. This hidden gem of a restaurant is located on the way to Seroe Colorado, and serves everything from refreshing fruit shakes to local dishes. If you’re keeping things in San Nicolas, then O’Niel Caribbean Kitchen is your place.

End your retail therapy with some self-care because, well, you deserve. Blue Waters Day Spa, located in Le Vent Condominiums in Eagle Beach, provides massages, facials, manicures, and a host of other services. After your appointment, head back to your hotel for a little r&r before dinner.

DeAnna Taylor

Evening

For dinner, you have a few options. If you really want to go all out, consider booking private chef Makaveli. He can whip up literally anything you have a taste for, while adding his own island flare.

Deemed the ‘best roti on the island,’ D-Roti Spot is a family-owned business that has been in operation for over 30 years. You’ll often find live music or performances going on as well.

For the more traditional Caribbean flavors like oxtail, bbq ribs, and plantain, head to Island Taste. Be sure to check the Facebook page for hours, because they can vary for this kiosk food stand in Carnaval Village.

End the day with drinks and music at The San Nicolas House Bar & Grill, also located in the Aruba Carnival and Entertainment Village.