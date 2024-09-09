Seattle, Washington is a popular metropolitan city that has gotten attention for its swanky vibe, lush nature, and striking architecture. Although the Space Needle is one of the most popular attractions in the city, there is much more for visitors to see during their visit. Seattle also has a thriving food and art scene and is a welcoming hub for culture. Some people consider Seattle to be an expensive destination but that depends on a visitor’s budget and what type of travelers they are. Many people visit during the high tourism season for the hype but the shoulder season is ideal. September is technically the best time to visit Seattle for all the ideal conditions and activities available to visitors.

Average Temperature This Time of Year

50-70 Degrees F

Weather

September is the best time to visit Seattle for the last of the summer temperatures with a more scenic environment. Many visitors appreciate the mild weather conditions of the fall season. Although Seattle is somewhat known for its rains and humidity, September is one of the months with the least rainfall in the year. Outdoor activity is a norm in Seattle during September since the chilliest weather has yet to arrive.

Riley Revell/Unsplash

Travel Tip: September is not an ideal month for sunbathing so travelers should plan to enjoy other daytime outdoor activities. The evenings are typically cooler so it may be wise to pack a light jacket.

Fewer Crowds

One of the biggest benefits of visiting Seattle during this month is the lack of crowds. Since September falls in the low tourism season, visitors can appreciate the local offerings more intimately. It is also wise to avoid traveling on the weekends since that is the most popular time to fly in and out for vacations. This month is an ideal time to enjoy the favorite spots of locals and try out less touristy attractions.

Anthony Fomin/Unsplash

Travel Tip: Places like parks will be even more enjoyable during September since crowds won’t get in the way of photo opportunities.

Great Deals

Although September is not the cheapest month to visit Seattle, it is not one of the most expensive. Those on a tighter budget can enjoy free or low-cost community events to save money during the trip. Eating at local eateries in Seattle and staying at affordable accommodations are other budget-friendly options. Taking public transit is a great way to connect with the local culture, explore underrated gems, and save money.

Ben Dutton/Unsplash

Travel Tip: Since Seattle is not perceived by the public to be a super affordable city, travelers may want to take extra precautions to stay within budget.

Fall Foliage

The satisfying crunch of Seattle fall foliage is unmatched and should be experienced by everyone who has the chance. The city transforms into a vibrant and rustic paradise around September as the fall season ushers in. Fall colors explode across the region with an array of colors that make for breathtaking photos. Vivid red, orange, and yellow foliage cascade across the landscape. These wondrous displays make a cozy September visit that much better.

Bruce W/Unsplash

Travel Tip: Some of the best places to view the fall foliage in Seattle include the Space Needle, Kerry Park, or Gas Works Park.

Fremont Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest is an annual autumn festival that was originally held in Munich, Germany. Over time the festival has grown and been replicated throughout the world. This extended celebration is a part of local culture in many different cities and Seattle is no different. The Fremont Oktoberfest is Seattle’s oldest and biggest fall beer festival. This local festival takes place in the Fremont neighborhood between Phinney Avenue N, 1st Avenue NW, N 35th Street, and N Canal Street.

ELEVATE/Pexels

Travel Tip: The dates for the 2024 Fremont Oktoberfest are September 20-22 and the event is strictly 21+.

Bumbershoot

While Seattle has plenty of options in terms of relaxing spaces and charming coffee shops, there are some exciting events to attend too. Bumbershoot is an annual music and arts fest in Seattle. This international and eccentric event is one of North America’s largest festivals. It takes place on Labor Day weekend and has indoor and outdoor areas for attendees to enjoy. This year it was on August 31 and September 1 with a star-studded lineup.

Jonathan Olsen-Koziol/Unsplash

Travel Tip: Travelers who are interested in attending Bumbershoot should make a plan before joining the event’s crowds since there are extensive schedules available online.

Seattle Harbor

The Seattle Harbor is a classic tourist stop in the city. Being by the water is likely to be a relaxing experience since the weather is mild and there should be fewer crowds in September. The Great Wheel of Seattle is an exciting activity that comes with panoramic views of the city and water. There are many places to sit by the water too so a stroll to take in the sights is a great choice, especially in September when it’s comfortable outdoors.

S Edward/Unsplash

Travel Tip: The Argosy Harbor Cruise is an experience on the Seattle Harbor that many tourists and locals alike consider to be essential.

Animal Sightings

The lush nature of Seattle comes with creatures that are just as fantastic. Although animal sightings are typically not the focus of a trip to the city, there are great opportunities for visitors. The Woodland Park Zoo of Seattle is quite famous for its conservation efforts and gardens. If that does not appeal to travelers’ tastes, there are many family-owned farms and petting zoos in the area. Animals like sheep, cows, and ponies will be common in places like these.

Josh Hild/Unsplash

Travel Tip: When visiting the Seattle Zoo, it’s best to arrive earlier in the morning or afternoon since the animals are more active then. Weekday visits may also help avoid crowds, and the best days to go are Monday through Wednesday.

Overall Seattle is a pretty interesting city that has a lot to offer to visitors. The fall is an excellent time to plan a trip there, especially for newcomers. September is the best time to visit for so many reasons. Travelers who do make it to Seattle should continue to add to their list of favorite things about their new favorite time to visit. This destination is guaranteed to provide a unique experience for people but it also is a tried and true fall getaway destination.