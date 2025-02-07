Detty December – the time of year when Ghanaians and visitors come together to celebrate African culture has become a must-see in the West African country. While Detty December can be applied to other African countries, including Nigeria and South Africa (and counting), the experience has taken off in Ghana following its momentous “Year of Return” and “Beyond the Return” campaigns. These campaigns invited African diasporans to explore, settle, and invest in Ghana.

This time of year has led to a significant increase in tourism in Ghana, especially in the capital city of Accra. On average, more than one million visitors trek to the “Gateway to Africa” each year. To put that in perspective, an average of 750,000 people visited Ghana each year before the campaigns. Detty December is now synonymous with Ghana, which has transformed into an end-of-year hotspot for the Diaspora with nonstop parties, festivals, events, and cultural exploration.

However, the downside of its growing popularity is overcrowding in local attractions and overwhelmed infrastructure. Visiting Ghana during Detty December is worth experiencing at least once in your lifetime, but there are other times of the year worth visiting Accra throughout the year. Here are eight reasons to visit Ghana outside of Detty December.

Average Temperatures in Ghana

80-88 Degrees F

Weather

During Detty December, Harmattan ramps in across Ghana. Harmattan is the dry and dusty season and lasts from November until March. It’s caused by the Harmattan wind, which blows from the Sahara desert throughout West Africa and decreases the humidity. While manageable, it increases the chances of dehydration and respiratory illnesses, according to a medical report by Professor Basil N Okeahialam.

Visiting outside of Ghana’s dry season will likely put you in the country during one of its two rainy seasons. In the south, where Accra is located, the heaviest rain is from April until June, but the rainy season lasts until November. There’s a lighter rain season during September, October, and November. The rainy seasons bring Ghana’s natural landscapes to life, and you can explore lush vegetation and vibrant green scenery in places such as Aburi Botanical Gardens. Boti Falls and Wli Waterfalls are worth visiting during the rainy season because the waterfall is the most impressive, with higher water levels.

Kh-ali-l i/Pexels

Travel Tip: The cooler months are in July and August when the temperatures hover in the lower 80s.

Fewer Crowds

Detty December is both a gift and a curse. It’s a gift to be in a country where Black people are not the minority and are celebrated in every space. It’s a curse because there are so many people that it’s hard to move around.

One of the biggest complaints among locals is the crowds that Detty December brings in. There is less overcrowding in must-visit attractions and experiences, such as Labadi Beach, the Independence Arch, Kwame Nkrumah Museum, or the somber Cape Coast Castle.

Yoel Winkler/Unsplash

Travel Tip: Travel Noire’s guide to Accra breaks down where to eat, sleep, and play in Ghana.

Cheaper Flights And Hotel Accommodations

The Detty December tax is very real. It’s noticeable as flight and hotel prices dramatically increase during this time of year. With the influx of tourists, there’s a high demand for hotels, accommodations, flights, and entertainment tickets, leading to price hikes. It’s also not uncommon for local businesses to take advantage of the busier times with their own price increases.

According to Google Flights, ticket prices for a 16-day trip to Ghana from Dulles International Airport (one of few airports offering nonstop flights to Accra) more than doubled compared to March, April, and May.

Jaromir / Getty Images

Travel Tip: May through November is considered the “off-peak” season, so visitors can expect accommodation and flight prices to drop significantly compared to December.

Independence Day Activities

March 6 is Ghana’s Independence Day. It’s a national holiday celebrating its independence from British colonial rule. During this time, there are a ton of parades, cultural displays, and public events. Outside of Detty December, this is a great time to experience national pride and unity up close. There’s no better time to visit the Black Star Gate – a significant landmark symbolizing Ghana’s independence.

Visit the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park and Mausoleum to learn more about the “father of Ghana” and how he led the country to its independence. Nkrumah became Ghana’s first prime minister and later president. There are also creative and musical performances happening during Independence Day.

Mitti Hicks

Travel Tip: Be sure to book your tickets for any theatrical performance or musical performance ahead of time.

Kwahu’s Easter Festival

Another fantastic time to visit Ghana is during Easter. Ghana takes Easter to an exciting next level with the Kwahu Easter Festival. An approximate four-hour drive from Accra, the Kwahu Easter Festival is a significant celebration in Ghana centered around Kwahu. It’s worth visiting mainly for the Paragliding Festival.

Seasoned pilots from around the world travel for the festival to help fly hundreds of spectators off Odweanoma Mountain. Paragliders begin their experience by running off moderate slopes with the glider inflated until they are lifted from their feet.

Mohammad Asadi/Unsplash

Travel Tip: You will need sturdy, non-slippery shoes or hiking sandals to run or work in. Closed shoes will protect your feet better. Comfortable clothing is a must, and pilots recommend that people are in good health overall for the experience.

Homowo Festival

Visiting Ghana in the summer is another alternative to Detty December because there is so much going on, such as the Homowo Festival. In August, the Ga people celebrate the Homowo Festival. It’s a celebration of thanksgiving and remembrance and represents marking an end to a famine period in the country’s history.

Homowo Festival is celebrated with food and street parades with drumming, singing, and dancing. The celebration usually takes place in August. One of the most popular dishes is Kpokpoi, made from steamed and fermented corm meal, palm nut soup, and smoked fish.

Elijah Nouvelage / Getty Images

Travel Tip: The best place to experience the Homowo Festival is in Accra –– the heartland of the Ga people, who traditionally celebrate the festival.

Juneteenth Festival

While it remains unclear how the Juneteenth celebrations will occur in the United States, Ghana is all in for Juneteenth. People from all over the country celebrate the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

As more people across the diaspora gain citizenship in Ghana, larger Juneteenth celebrations are happening each year. Organizers with the African American Association of Ghana (AAAG) host the annual Juneteenth Festival in Ghana. There are festivals, local marketplaces, open mic sessions, and other activities. The festival begins with a parade from the W.E.B. DuBois Center for Pan-Africanism to the Accra Tourist Information Center.

Elijah Nouvelage / Getty Images

Travel Tip: Besides the parades, music, and fun, organizers host panel discussions focusing on transitioning to living in Ghana for diasporans. These are worth attending.

Chale Wote Street Art Festival

The Chale Wote Street Art Festival is an alternative platform that brings art, music, dance, and performances to the streets of Ghana in the summer. Chale Wote translates to “Friend, Let’s Go” in the Ghanaian language, Ga. The festival occurs in Accra’s historic community, James Town, and is a great event to appreciate artists from Ghana and other African countries.

More than 200 Ghana-based and international artists attend the event each year, transforming Accra into a cultural hub. The festival is on a mission to break creative boundaries and push art in public spaces.

Mitti Hicks

Travel Tip: Chale Wote is more than a day. It usually lasts for about a week, and there are other events that take place to complement the street art festival.

There’s certainly no such thing as the wrong time to visit Accra, but there are times of the year with fewer crowds, which makes for a better, more enriching experience. Spring and summer months in Accra prove that there are still fun times to be had for a fraction of the price of Detty December.