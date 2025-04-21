There is (probably) not a television, laptop, or tablet in the world that doesn’t have Banff, Canada, and its iconic Lake Louise as a screensaver option. Few landscapes in the world can captivate all your senses like Banff National Park, especially with its iconic lakes such as Lake Louise. Imagine if a Blue Zircon gem could transform into pure liquid. That liquid is Lake Louise, which serves as the centerpiece for the beautiful mountain backdrop that surrounds the lake.

Lake Louise isn’t the only mesmerizing destination in Banff National Park. Moraine Lake is another incredible must-see destination during your time in Banff, and you won’t want to leave without taking the Banff Gondola for breathtaking panoramic views of the Canadian Rockies.

Banff offers the best of both worlds: adventure and wellness. There are hiking and cruising experiences to keep you active, and the Banff Upper Hot Springs are a great way to unwind after a long day of physical activity. With so much to indulge in, you want to pick the best time to revel in these unique excursions, and June does just that. Here are five reasons why June is the best time to visit Banff, Canada.

Average Temperature This Time of Year

Prepare to experience what feels like two seasons in June during the transition from spring to summer in the Canadian Rockies.

60-75 Degrees F

Warming Temperatures And Longer Days

Visitors to Banff can expect warmer temperatures in June. The snow is melting from the higher elevations, and the lakes are thawing. Warm temperatures in June mean that more hiking trails become available and attractions start to open up. Moraine Lake, for example, usually opens on June 1. June also offers more daylight hours than winter, allowing for more time to explore outdoors.

Rebecca Hembree/Unsplash

Travel Tip: Even with the warming temperatures, it can still be wet in June. May and June are some of the rainiest months in the Canadian Rockies, so expect some of the trails to be muddy and slippery. Pack for two seasons, which means bringing layers. Bring a rain jacket and durable hiking shoes.

Hello Wildlife

In addition to more attractions opening up, Banff visitors can expect wildlife to start emerging from winter hibernation. Hikers will encounter incredible wildlife in its natural habitat, including elk grazing in open areas, bighorn sheep along the roads in the park, and mountain goats in Banff National Park. While the moose population continues to decline, you may see some near the marshy areas around the Vermillion Lakes.

Pete Nuij/Unsplash

Travel Tip: It’s not uncommon to see grizzly and black bears in the spring. You usually see them along Bow Valley Parkway and Icefields Parkway. Familiarize yourself with the bear safety tips. Pack bear spray if you plan to spend most of your time hiking.

Off-Peak Rates

One of the best reasons for visiting Banff in June is that it’s still considered the off-peak season. The off-peak season generally comes with cheaper accommodations and activity prices compared to the peak travel season, which typically occurs during the summer months of July and August. According to AAA, June is considered shoulder season, which means fewer crowds. Fewer crowds mean there are more hotels and airplane seats.

Louis Paulin/Unsplash

Travel Tip: The sweet spot is the first two weeks of June, as prices start to rise at the end of June, ahead of the peak travel season. Even with the cheaper rates, visitors are required to have a park pass to enter Banff National Park, regardless of whether you are hiking or driving. Tickets range from $11 for an individual pass to $25 for a family pass.

Fewer Crowds During Your Hike

Speaking of off-peak season, expect fewer crowds in June. With Banff’s popularity on the rise, more people are visiting to witness its beauty up close. However, the summer months have become unbearable with large crowds. June will give travelers looking to visit while it’s warm out some peace of mind and a parking space.

Matthew Fournier/Unsplash

Travel Tip: Make the most of fewer crowds. With both lakes open, rent a canoe as you explore Banff’s iconic waters. Remember, you cannot drive to Moraine Lake, so plan accordingly. There are a few options that will take you to Moraine Lake, including the Moraine Lake Shuttle run by Banff National Park, Moraine Lake Bus Company, and Via Via Shuttle.

More Events Are Happening In The Vibrant Town Of Banff

June brings a ton of events to Banff and its neighbor, Canmore. The Banff Farmers Market begins on Wednesdays from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and the Canmore Mountain Market is on Thursdays at the same time. Starting mid-May through the summer, visitors can enjoy a unique lake cruise experience on Lake Minnewanka. If you are a runner or appreciate athletes, the Banff Half Marathon and 10K are held annually in June.

Vincent L /Unsplash

Travel Tip: Book your cruise on Lake Minnewanka early. The seasonal event sells out fast.

There is no better time to visit Banff National Park than June. June offers long days and warmer weather with fewer people to enjoy this bucket-list destination. There’s plenty to explore for a nature escape and unforgettable memories. Head to the Fairview Lookout or Lake Agnes Teahouse for the most epic pictures of your journey.