Indulging your shopping senses doesn’t always have to come with a side of fear of checking your credit card statement. Several stateside destinations offer budget-conscious travelers a chance to turn a trip into a fashion-foraging adventure. From states with zero sales tax to those hosting expansive outlet malls, bargain hunters can find treasures, maximize savings, and enjoy new and familiar locales along the way.

Delaware: Leading The Way In Budget Shopping

aimintang / Getty Images

Leading the list of best states for budget shopping, Delaware is an underrated go-to destination for savvy shoppers. With a score of 100 in a recent study by NYC Leather Jackets, it’s clear why Delaware stands out. The state offers zero sales tax, which instantly makes a difference in the final bill. The state is home to nearly 1,000 clothing and accessory stores catering to a wide range of styles and price points.

Not only does Delaware boast competitive clothing costs, averaging about $250 per basket, but it also presents travelers with affordable accommodation options. With lower-than-average hotel prices, Delaware ensures that you can shop without stretching your budget too thin.

Pennsylvania: A Thrifty Shopper’s Paradise

Richard I’Anson / Getty Images

Pennsylvania secures the second spot with an impressive score of 98.4. Known for its extensive network of thrift stores — 259 to be exact — this state is ideal for those who love the thrill of hunting for unique, secondhand treasures. While the average cost of clothing is slightly higher at $305, Pennsylvania compensates with 50 outlet malls, offering significant discounts on brand-name items.

Visiting Pennsylvania isn’t just about saving money but also about experiencing a diverse shopping landscape. From high-end outlets to storied thrift stores, shopping in Pennsylvania doesn’t require compromising all of your funds.

Vermont: Small State, Big Savings

Sean Pavone / Getty Images

Though often overlooked, Vermont shines with a score of 96, placing it in third position. The Green Mountain State boasts the lowest total clothing costs at $238, outshining Delaware. Its strategic tax exemptions enhance the savings further, making Vermont an undercover jewel for budget shopping.

Despite higher hotel rates, Vermont’s retail offerings are robust. The state leverages its six outlet malls and 33 thrift stores to offer unique shopping that’s as affordable as it is charming. Here, small-state planning triumphs over sheer volume, making it a wise choice for deliberate shoppers.

More Budget-Friendly Shopping Destinations

Montana: Affordable Hotels And High Ratings

In fourth place with a score of 95.6, Montana is perfect for a mix of shopping with picturesque mountain views. Its 50 thrift stores stand out across the landscape, a tough choice for FOMO travelers. Additionally, with some of the lowest hotel prices in the top 10 ($224 on average), planning a shopping weekend in Montana is both feasible and attractive.

Oregon: Retail Strength With Zero Sales Tax

Oregon, scoring 94.8, presents itself as a substantial contender for budget shoppers. Presenting an impressive array of nearly 2,900 clothing stores, zero sales tax, 224 thrift stores, and 28 outlet malls, Oregon combines retail variety with significant savings. Strategic positioning of retail hubs ensures easy access to deals, making Oregon a preferred destination for value and versatility.

Minnesota To Alaska: A Broad Range Of Choices

Rounding out the list, states like Minnesota, Florida, Texas, New Hampshire, and Alaska showcase their strengths. Minnesota offers the lowest hotel rates among the top 10, while Florida leads with the highest number of outlet malls, which can offer deep discounts. Texas mirrors Florida’s retail prowess, while New Hampshire and Alaska entice shoppers with zero clothing sales tax and a robust network of thrift stores.

Beyond the U.S.’s major shopping centers, identifying states that uniquely contribute to a cost-effective shopping trip can unlock unexpected savings and travel memories. When planning your next retail excursion, consider these states for impressive savings while exploring the cultures each offers.