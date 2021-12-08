How To Spend 24 Hours in Black-Owned Vermont

What would you do if you only had 24 hours to make the most of a beautiful place?

If you were looking for delicious eats, unique cultural adventures and a multisensory experience of flavors, sights, smells and more, where would you go? And what if you could do those things and get a deep dive into Black culture and history?

Would you be surprised to learn you could have all that and more in Vermont?

Okay, hear us out.

It’s true that Vermont is the second whitest state in the United States, but with a little planning, you can curate a weekend trip with some culture and bring back incredible memories. That’s why we’re highlighting Black-owned culture spots, eateries and hideouts to help you plan a quick, culture-filled getaway. And if you want to stay a bit longer? We’ve got you covered there too. There’s actually a wealth of Black-owned businesses to check out while planning your trip, so we’ve narrowed down the list to introduce you to some of our faves.

Now, how can you make the most of those 24 hours?