Exploring the world through its food gives us a special glimpse into different cultures and traditions. The best restaurant in the world isn’t just a place to eat; it is a destination offering unique experiences. From Italy’s scenic vineyards to Tokyo’s bustling streets, these top restaurants showcase local ingredients and traditions while also experimenting with new ideas in cooking.

These restaurants are often located in beautiful or historic places, adding to the dining experience. For example, Osteria Francescana in Modena, Italy, serves delicious food and allows guests to explore a city known for its rich history and famous foods like balsamic vinegar and Parmigiano Reggiano cheese. Similarly, Mirazur in Menton, France, offers dishes inspired by the fresh produce and seafood of the Côte d’Azur, along with stunning views of the Mediterranean.

Each of these restaurants is led by chefs who are innovators in their field. They use their dishes to tell stories, evoke emotions, or connect with nature. For instance, at El Celler de Can Roca in Spain, the chefs create dishes that bring back memories or feelings, while Narisawa in Tokyo focuses on sustainability, using nature as inspiration for their plates. Eating at these places is more than just a meal; it’s an experience that combines taste, culture, and creativity, making a lasting impact on those who visit.

Osteria Francescana, Modena, Italy

Photo Credit: Chris Czermak/ Unsplash

Best Time to Visit: Spring (March to May) for milder weather and fewer crowds.

Transportation Options: Fly into Bologna Airport and take a train to Modena.

Modena, a historic city in the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy, is famed for its rich culinary traditions and automotive heritage. Known as the home of balsamic vinegar, Modena offers a blend of cultural experiences, from ancient Roman sites to modern-day festivals celebrating food and art. Chef Massimo Bottura’s iconic dishes, such as the “Five Ages of Parmigiano Reggiano,” showcase the rich culinary heritage of Emilia-Romagna.

Things to Do: Explore the Cathedral of Modena, a UNESCO World Heritage site, visit the Enzo Ferrari Museum, and enjoy a balsamic vinegar tasting tour.

What to Eat: At Osteria Francescana, indulge in dishes like the “Five Ages of Parmigiano Reggiano,” a celebration of Italy’s iconic cheese.

Where to Stay: Stay at luxury hotels like the Hotel Cervetta 5 or opt for charming accommodations at the Hotel Canalgrande.

El Celler De Can Roca, Girona, Spain

Dimitry B.

Best Time to Visit: Late spring to early summer (May to June) for pleasant weather and vibrant local festivals.

Transportation Options: Girona-Costa Brava Airport or train from Barcelona.

Girona, located in the northeastern part of Spain, is a city rich in history and culture. Run by the Roca brothers, this establishment is celebrated for its innovative Catalan cuisine. Signature dishes like “The Anarchist Lobster” push the boundaries of flavor and presentation. The restaurant frequently collaborates with perfumers to create dishes that engage all senses​.

Things to Do: Walk along the city walls, explore the Arab Baths, and take a day trip to the nearby Costa Brava.

What to Eat: At El Celler de Can Roca, savor dishes like “The Anarchist Lobster,” which blend traditional Catalan flavors with innovative culinary techniques.

Where to Stay: Consider staying at luxurious spots like Hotel Nord 1901 or the boutique Hotel Historic​.

Mirazur, Menton, France

Best Time to Visit: Summer (June to August) to enjoy the Mediterranean weather and local produce.

Transportation Options: Nice Côte d’Azur Airport and a short train ride.

Overlooking the Mediterranean, Mirazur is known for its use of local ingredients, including those from its own gardens. Chef Mauro Colagreco’s “Humble Potato” dish highlights his dedication to simple, natural flavors. Menton, a charming town on the French Riviera, is known for its mild climate, beautiful gardens, and citrus groves. The town’s Italian influences are evident in its cuisine and architecture.

Things to Do: Visit the Jean Cocteau Museum, stroll through the Jardin Serre de la Madone, and explore the vibrant local markets.

What to Eat: Mirazur’s menu highlights local produce, with dishes like “Humble Potato” showcasing the region’s bounty.

Where to Stay: Opt for the luxury of the Hôtel Napoléon or the historical charm of the Hôtel de Londres​.

Eleven Madison Park, New York, USA

Buildings in Manhattan, New York

Best Time to Visit: Autumn (September to November) when the city is bustling with events and mild weather.

Transportation Options: Easily accessible by subway or cab.

This New York icon offers a refined, plant-based tasting menu under the guidance of Chef Daniel Humm. The “Celeriac and Black Truffle” dish is a standout. Located in the heart of Manhattan, New York City, Eleven Madison Park offers a view of Madison Square Park.

Things to Do: Explore iconic landmarks like the Empire State Building, visit the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and enjoy a Broadway show.

What to Eat: Known for its plant-based tasting menu, dishes like “Celeriac and Black Truffle” are highlights.

Where to Stay: Stay at the luxurious NoMad Hotel or the chic Edition Hotel New York.

Gaggan, Bangkok, Thailand

Photo credit: Sara Dubler

Best Time to Visit: Dry season (November to February) for pleasant weather.

Transportation Options: Suvarnabhumi Airport and a taxi or public transit.

Gaggan Anand’s progressive Indian cuisine is known for playful dishes like “Lick It Up,” where diners are encouraged to lick the plate clean. Gaggan’s tasting menu often incorporates multimedia elements, including music and video, enhancing the sensory experience​. Bangkok, the bustling capital of Thailand, is renowned for its vibrant street life and cultural landmarks, including the Grand Palace and Wat Arun.

Things to Do: Visit the floating markets, explore the historic temples, and enjoy shopping at Chatuchak Market.

What to Eat: At Gaggan, experience progressive Indian cuisine with playful dishes like “Lick It Up.”

Where to Stay: Consider luxury options like The Peninsula Bangkok or the boutique charm of Sala Rattanakosin​.

Central, Lima, Peru

Photo credit: Lyon Peru

Best Time to Visit: April to October (dry season) for optimal weather conditions.

Transportation Options: Jorge Chávez International Airport and a short drive.

Central celebrates Peru’s biodiversity with a tasting menu that spans the country’s diverse ecosystems. The “Land of Corn” dish exemplifies this approach. Lima, the capital of Peru, is known for its rich history, colonial architecture, and as the gastronomic capital of South America.

Things to Do: Explore the historic center, visit the Larco Museum, and enjoy the coastal views from Miraflores.

What to Eat: At Central, try the “Land of Corn,” a dish that explores the diverse ecosystems of Peru.

Where to Stay: Opt for luxury at the Belmond Miraflores Park or enjoy the boutique elegance of Hotel B​.

Mugaritz, San Sebastián, Spain

Photo credit: Susan Flynn

Best Time to Visit: Summer (June to September) to enjoy the Basque coastline.

Transportation Options: San Sebastián Airport or train from major Spanish cities.

Chef Andoni Luis Aduriz’s avant-garde approach blends science and art. Dishes like “Edible Stones” challenge perceptions of texture and taste. The restaurant closes for several months each year to innovate and develop new dishes​. San Sebastián, located in the Basque Country, is famous for its beautiful beaches, culinary delights, and annual film festival.

Things to Do: Relax on La Concha Beach, visit the San Telmo Museum, and explore the old town’s pintxo bars.

What to Eat: Mugaritz offers avant-garde dishes like “Edible Stones,” blending culinary creativity with Basque traditions.

Where to Stay: Stay at the luxurious Hotel Maria Cristina or the cozy Villa Soro.

Narisawa, Tokyo, Japan

Photo Credit: DanFLCreativo

Best Time to Visit: Spring (March to May) for cherry blossoms or autumn (September to November) for mild weather.

Transportation Options: Tokyo’s public transit system, easily accessible.

Narisawa blends Japanese and French culinary techniques with a strong focus on sustainability. The “Bread of the Forest” is a must-try. Chef Yoshihiro Narisawa is known for his “Innovative Satoyama Cuisine,” which reflects Japan’s natural landscapes​. Tokyo, a sprawling metropolis, combines the ultramodern with the traditional, from neon-lit skyscrapers to historic temples.

Things to Do: Visit the historic Asakusa district, explore the fashion-forward Shibuya, and enjoy the serene gardens of Shinjuku Gyoen.

What to Eat: At Narisawa, experience “Bread of the Forest,” a dish that reflects the natural beauty of Japan.

Where to Stay: Consider the luxurious Aman Tokyo or the sophisticated Park Hyatt Tokyo​

Steirereck, Vienna, Austria

Best Time to Visit: Spring or autumn for mild weather and cultural events.

Transportation Options: Vienna International Airport and public transport.

Located in Stadtpark, Steirereck offers modern Austrian cuisine. The “Char with Beeswax” dish is a signature item, showcasing innovative cooking techniques. Steirereck’s cheese cellar boasts over 120 varieties, making it a paradise for cheese lovers​. Vienna, Austria’s capital, is known for its artistic and intellectual legacy shaped by residents like Mozart, Beethoven, and Sigmund Freud.

Things to Do: Visit the Schönbrunn Palace, enjoy a concert at the Vienna State Opera, and explore the Kunsthistorisches Museum.

What to Eat: Steirereck is famous for its “Char with Beeswax,” showcasing Austrian innovation in cuisine.

Where to Stay: Stay at the luxurious Hotel Sacher or the stylish Das Triest​.

Asador Etxebarri, Atxondo, Spain

Taisia Karaseva / Unsplash

Best Time to Visit: Summer for the scenic beauty and mild weather.

Transportation Options: Bilbao Airport and a drive through the Basque countryside.

Known for its wood-fired grilling, Asador Etxebarri emphasizes simplicity and the natural flavors of high-quality ingredients. The “Grilled Palamós Prawns” are a highlight. The restaurant is situated in a picturesque village, offering a unique blend of rustic charm and gourmet dining​​. Atxondo is a picturesque village in the Basque Country, surrounded by lush landscapes and known for its traditional Basque culture.

Things to Do: Explore the scenic countryside, visit the nearby city of Bilbao, and enjoy local Basque festivals.

What to Eat: At Asador Etxebarri, the “Grilled Palamós Prawns” are a highlight, showcasing the simplicity and depth of flavor from wood-fired grilling.

Where to Stay: Consider staying at the charming Etxebarri Lodge or nearby hotels in Bilbao.