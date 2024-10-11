Peru is a country in South America that is well known for its thriving natural environment. The landscape is unique and this is why Machu Picchu is one of the most popular attractions there. Other than the impressive heights that exist in Peru, there are deep cultural roots there too. The ancient Incan history is something that many people visit to explore. Although at times the safety of Peru has been called into question, it is a pretty safe place for tourism. To enjoy the full splendor of the country, travelers should carefully plan their visit. September is the best time to visit Peru for many reasons.

Average Temperature This Time of Year

65-90 Degrees F

Weather

The weather in Peru during September is typically pretty warm. September marks the start of spring in the country so visitors will likely experience drier conditions. The exact weather conditions that visitors can plan for truly depend on where they plan to stay. Overall, September is a good month to avoid adverse weather conditions but there are more things to consider. There are different climate zones in Peru, including the Andean highland zone, desert strip, and Amazonian forest. The Amazonian areas get the hottest with temperatures typically reaching up to 90 degrees. On the other hand, the other climate zones usually have highs of 70 degrees and tend to be cooler.

Willian Justen de Vasconcellos/Unsplash

Travel Tip: The desert strip includes Lima, Arequipa, Paracas, Mancora, and Trujillo. For the warmest Amazonian conditions, visitors should stay around Puerto Maldonado, Iquitos, Manu, and Tarapoto. The Andean highland zone is pretty mild and includes Cusco, Huaraz, Machu Picchu, and Lake Titicaca.

Visit Lima

Although Lima is not unknown since it is Peru’s capital it is often overlooked for the popular city of Cusco. To thoroughly enjoy a visit to Peru, it is important to explore this (not so) hidden gem of the region. Sightseeing in Lima is full of culture, cooking, and history. Some of the most sought-after sites and attractions in Lima include cathedrals, museums, and nightlife. The architecture is inspiring, the pisco sour strong, and there is much to see and do in the city.

Ethan Jameson/Unsplash

Travel Tip: Since Lima is a fairly walkable destination, be sure to wear comfortable walking shoes. Trekking is an integral part of exploring the city.

Shopping

There are plenty of local artisans and street vendors throughout Peru which makes it a great place to shop. Travelers can find keepsakes made by Peruvian people in several different spots. Mercado Central de San Pedro, Pisa’s Market, and Centro Comercial Larcomar (shopping center Larcomar) are some popular places to check out while in Peru. These market areas have restaurants, boutiques, produce, clothing, and houseware so there is something for everyone.

Peter Livesey/Unsplash

Travel Tip: Travelers will have no trouble finding souvenirs while in Peru but people should consider that it is illegal to remove items of archaeological or historical value from the country. It is best to be careful when considering items that incorporate parts of Amazonian animals that may be rare (think skins, shells, or feathers).

Machu Picchu

Machu Picchu is a tourist must-see in Peru and has been for quite some time. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site so it is a great place for history and architecture buffs to explore. From the resident Alpacas to the picturesque elevation, journeying to this site is a big accomplishment. September is the best time to visit Peru for this activity since the month is during the dry season and the heat is less intense. The milder weather conditions make the extensive hike much more manageable.

Sebastian Tapia Huerta/Unsplash

Travel Tip: Although the journey to Machu Picchu can be intimidating, most people commute via train to the Inca Trail and a bus is available to the landmark’s entrance. Alternatively, visitors can take the estimated two-hour, 2.2-mile challenging hike up to the same entrance from Aguas Calientes, where the train to the site ends.

Rainbow Mountain

Rainbow Mountain has a distinct look to it which attracts tourists from all over the world. The seven-colored mountain, Vinicunca, can be found in the Andes Mountains of Peru. This naturally multicolored site can be accessed for free through the Cusipata district. Visitors who go to see the area are in for a significant trek. Although the site can be reached from Cusco on a bus, the majority of the exploration of the colorful mountains is on foot. The upside to visiting Rainbow Mountain during September is that the weather is not as intense as in other parts of the year.

McKayla Crump/Unsplash

Travel Tip: The high altitude of this hike can put a strain on the body so visitors should explore at a steady pace or rent a horse to ride on the trail.

Mistura Food Festival

Peru has a healthy culinary culture and this extends to local events. The Mistura Food Festival is a big celebration of Peruvian cuisine. This event is held in Lima, Peru in September each year. With Peru’s many diverse regions, visitors can taste for themselves the different culinary traditions across the country. This food festival brings around 200 vendors together to present Peruvian delicacies to locals and visitors. The Mistura Food Festival is renowned in the culinary world and is one of the largest food festivals in Latin America.

Pirata Studio Film/Unsplash

Travel Tip: The biggest tip for this event is to come hungry. There are countless foods and drinks that people can indulge in as well as music, cooking demonstrations, and a farmer’s market.

Fewer Crowds

It is wise for tourists to consider how crowds may impact their visit to Peru. Since Machu Picchu attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors each year, people should generally try to avoid the most popular travel times. The peak tourist season in Peru is from around June to August so those visiting in September can enjoy the most appreciated time of year without the crowds.

Andres Urena/Unsplash

Travel Tip: Another thing to remember is that tourists go back to school and work so there is a significant decline in tourism during September. While it may be worth still booking the majority of things ahead of time, people can expect to experience more ease.

Lower Prices

The lack of crowds in Peru during September impacts prices in the best way possible. Peru is considered a place that can be generally visited for a modest price but planning a trip strategically can lead to even more savings and enjoyment. Visitors should look out for lower-priced accommodations and food since inflation decreases in September. The lower prices mean tourists can get more for their money and may even allow some people to upgrade.

Manuel Romaris / Getty Images

Travel Tip: The most affordable way to stay in Peru is in the hostels. These are typically pretty decent accommodations and can cost from around $15 – $30 per night, per person.

Wildlife Sightings

September is a great month to visit Peru since many migrating and mating species are making their way to Peru. Wildlife lovers can have incredible experiences during their visit since there are many places to see animals in the country. The Paracas National Reserve, Cochahuasi Animal Sanctuary, and La Isla De Los Monos are some of the popular spots for animal experiences. It is also important to note that Peru is a perfect place for birders to visit since it is home to thousands of stunning species.

Gwendolyn Anderson/Unsplash

Travel Tip: Travelers can take nature treks to observe animals in their natural habitats. It is more common to spot animals near waterways and lagoons in Peru but visitors should be sure to explore wildlife areas with an experienced tour guide.

Peru is a destination that can feel majestic and epic. The varying landscapes, animals, and cultural experiences around the country make it an intriguing travel destination. World travelers who want to visit should consider that September is the best time to visit Peru. This time of year is when Peru flourishes and visitors can take advantage of the endless opportunities for cultural immersion.