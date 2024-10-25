A well-known saying about Japan in the fall is “Momijigari”, which translates to “hunting red leaves.” It refers to the tradition of traveling to scenic spots to view the vibrant red and orange autumn foliage. Similar to the cherry blossom season in spring, the fall season holds special cultural significance in Japan, with locals and visitors alike flocking to nature spots to enjoy the beauty of the changing leaves. Whether you’re planning your first trip or returning to explore new regions, autumn offers one of the best times to visit Japan. Here’s a guide on things to do, the weather you can expect from fall in Japan, and what to pack for a successful trip.

Things to Do in Japan During Fall

Autumn in Japan is for the famous fall foliage or “koyo,” where maple leaves turn brilliant shades of red, orange, and yellow. Some of the best spots to experience these vibrant landscapes include Kyoto’s temples, Nikko National Park, and Mount Fuji. Be sure to check out autumn festivals like the Jidai Matsuri in Kyoto (October 22) or the Nagasaki Kunchi Festival (Monday, Oct 7, 2024 – Wednesday, Oct 9, 2024) for a taste of Japan’s rich cultural traditions.

Other must-do activities include:

Exploring hot springs (onsen) in the countryside surrounded by fall colors. Different onsen will have different styles, prices, and rules, so make sure you check ahead of time. For example, if you are traveling as a couple, and you’re of different sexes, see what the rules are at the onsen of your choice regarding bathing together. You might need to separate while you’re enjoying these natural baths.

Visiting Japanese gardens such as Kenroku-en in Kanazawa or Shinjuku Gyoen in Tokyo.

Attending seasonal food festivals where you can try autumn delicacies like roasted chestnuts, sweet potatoes, and matsutake mushrooms.

Fall Weather in Japan

Japan’s fall season spans from September to November, with weather conditions varying by region. In September, you might still experience some lingering humidity and the end of typhoon season, but by October and November, the weather cools down significantly. The days are generally sunny, with temperatures ranging from 15°C to 25°C (59°F to 77°F) depending on where you are.

Northern regions, such as Hokkaido, experience colder temperatures, while southern cities like Osaka and Kyoto are milder, making it ideal for outdoor activities and sightseeing.

What to Pack for a Fall Trip to Japan

When it comes to packing for Japan in the fall, it’s essential to be prepared for a range of temperatures. Here’s what to include in your suitcase:

Layered clothing: Lightweight sweaters and long-sleeve shirts for daytime, and warmer jackets or coats for cooler evenings.

Comfortable walking shoes: Japan is a walking-friendly country, and you’ll likely explore on foot, especially in urban areas and gardens.

Waterproof gear: While most fall days are dry, packing a light rain jacket or umbrella is smart in case of sudden showers, especially in September.

Camera: Don’t forget your camera or phone with extra storage to capture Japan’s incredible fall landscapes.

Is it Worth Going to Japan in Autumn?

Absolutely! For those who want to see the sights without as much of a crowd scene, fall in Japan is preferable over springtime. While spring can boast cherry blossoms, autumn will still welcome beautiful fall colors.

Fall in Japan is very special, as the momiji and ginkgo trees are showing off their full color, and autumn festivals will help you celebrate the harvest and the changing of season.

What Festivals Happen in Fall in Japan?

Which festivals are happening heavily depends on where in Japan you are. If you want to enjoy fireworks by the riverside, spreading out a comfy blanket and listening to music, head to the Tonegawa Fireworks Festival near the Tone River in Saitama. If you’re in Hokkaido, indulge in seafood, the region’s famous beers, and fresh produce in Odori Park at the Sapporo Autumn Festival.

If you’re looking for festival floats (yatai) and traditional performances, you’ll want the Takayama Autumn Festival. It takes place over two days, usually in early October, in the Tokai region.

Final Tips for Fall Travel in Japan

Visiting Japan in autumn also means fewer crowds than in spring, and the cooler temperatures can make outdoor adventures smoother. Plan to visit top fall destinations and book accommodations near nature spots like Nikko, Hakone, or Kyoto in advance. And remember to indulge in seasonal Japanese foods like yaki-imo (roasted sweet potatoes) and persimmons, which are only available during fall.

By planning well, you’ll be able to soak in all that Japan has to offer during this stunning season.