Italy’s varied topography makes it a dream destination for many. This country offers more than just the iconic cities of Rome, Venice, and Florence. From the majestic Alps in the north to the sun-kissed beaches of the south, the country showcases an incredible diversity that captivates travelers and nature enthusiasts alike. If you’re wondering about the best places to visit in Italy beyond the well-trodden paths, here are some creative and must-see options for a more genuine glimpse of the country.

1. The Amalfi Coast: A Stunning Seaside Escape

There is along the southern edge of Italy’s Sorrentine Peninsula, in the region of Campania, a spectacular stretch of coastline known as the Amalfi Coast. Popular for its dramatic cliffs, azure waters, and charming villages such as Positano, Amalfi, and Ravello, this UNESCO World Heritage Site is wonderful for those who love picturesque views and coastal walks. As one of the best places to visit in Italy, it’s popular for a reason.

Lesser known places to visit include:

Atrani: A small, modest town with cobblestone streets, a dark-sand beach, and scenic views. It was the backdrop for the Netflix series Ripley and the movie The Equalizer 3.

Vietri: The last town on the road from Naples to Salerno, known for its ceramics.

Lake Avernus: A scenic spot that was considered the gate to the underworld by the ancient Romans.

Collegiata di Santa Maria Maddalena: A 13th-century Rococo church built on the ruins of a medieval fortress.

Cinque Terre: Italy’s Colorful Coastline

Another stunning coastal destination worth visiting is Cinque Terre, located in Liguria. This is a series of five colorful, centuries-old seaside villages (Monterosso, Vernazza, Corniglia, Manarola, and Riomaggiore). Perched along rugged cliffs overlooking the Mediterranean, this coastline is famous for its hiking trails that connect the villages and provide awe-inspiring views.

Lesser known places to visit include:

Borgo di Corniglia: Corniglia is a charming cliffside village that offers stunning views and a peaceful atmosphere, accessible via a challenging staircase known as the Lardarina.

San Bernardino Chapel: Perched above Manarola, San Bernardino Chapel provides breathtaking coastal views and a serene environment, making it an ideal spot for a quiet retreat.

Vernazza’s Old Castle (Castello Doria): Castello Doria in Vernazza offers panoramic vistas of the village and coastline while allowing visitors to explore its historical significance away from the crowds.

Monterosso’s Fegina Beach: Fegina Beach in Monterosso is a lesser-known, tranquil spot perfect for sunbathing and swimming, featuring beautiful views and delicious gelato nearby.

Tuscany: Rolling Hills and Vineyards

While Tuscany might be a well-known region, and one of the best places to visit in Italy, it’s so vast and varied that it’s still possible to find those hidden treasures. Instead of Florence or Pisa, venture deeper into the rolling hills of the Val d’Orcia, where charming medieval villages like Pienza and Montepulciano are surrounded by vineyards, olive groves, and sunflower fields. This region is the bucolic epitome of Italian countryside beauty—wonderful for those looking to sample world-renowned wines, such as Brunello di Montalcino, and indulge in traditional Italian farm-to-table dining.

Lesser known places to visit include:

Pienza: A Renaissance town famous for its views of the Val d’Orcia and its delicious pecorino cheese.

Montepulciano: Montepulciano is a charming hilltop village known for its medieval architecture and excellent wine, particularly the renowned Vino Nobile di Montepulciano.

Montalcino: Montalcino is a small town celebrated for its Brunello wine and panoramic views of the surrounding vineyards and rolling hills.

San Gimignano: San Gimignano is famous for its well-preserved medieval towers and rich history, offering visitors a glimpse into the past amid breathtaking landscapes.

Matera: The City of Stones

For a more off-the-beaten-path adventure, head to Matera in the southern region of Basilicata. Known for its ancient cave dwellings called “Sassi,” Matera is one of the world’s oldest continuously inhabited cities. The entire town is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Its unique stone architecture and atmospheric charm have made it a rising destination for travelers seeking something beyond Italy’s more polished cities. Matera was even named the European Capital of Culture in 2019.

Lesser known places to visit include:

Sassi di Matera: The Sassi di Matera consists of ancient cave dwellings carved into the limestone, showcasing a fascinating blend of history and architecture.

Cattedrale di Matera: The Cattedrale di Matera, perched on a hill, offers views of the Sassi and features beautiful Romanesque architecture with impressive frescoes.

Casa Grotta di Vico Solitario: Casa Grotta di Vico Solitario is a reconstructed cave dwelling that provides insight into the traditional lifestyle of Matera’s past inhabitants.

Palombaro Lungo: Palombaro Lungo is an ancient underground water reservoir that showcases the city’s ingenious water management system and offers guided tours through its fascinating tunnels.

Lake Como: A Serene Getaway

Nestled at the foot of the Alps, Italy’s northern Lake Como is an ideal destination for nature lovers coveting tranquil waters and mountain views. Here are the charming lakeside towns of Bellagio, Varenna, and Menaggio. Perfect for leisurely exploration, the area is known for its opulent villas, many of which you can visit, such as Villa Carlotta and Villa Balbianello. This makes it one of the best places to visit in Italy for those who want lakeside vibes and plenty of history.

Lesser known places to visit include:

Bellagio: Bellagio, often referred to as the “Pearl of the Lake,” features charming cobblestone streets, stunning gardens, and views of the surrounding mountains.

Varenna: Varenna is a picturesque village known for its romantic lakeside promenade, colorful buildings, and beautiful Villa Monastero with its lush botanical gardens.

Menaggio: Menaggio offers a charming lakeside promenade, quaint cafes, and easy access to hiking trails with panoramic views of Lake Como and the surrounding Alps.

Tremezzo: Tremezzo is home to the exquisite Villa Carlotta, which boasts stunning gardens and art collections.