Deciding who is the most proud of being from Pennsylvania is tough. Kevin Hart was so ready to share his pick for the Super Bowl LIX that he recorded a video with two eagles. Eve has the “Philly, Philly” single with fellow Philadelphia native Beanie Sigel, which she released on her first album Let There Be Eve…Ruff Ryders’ First Lady. While Michael B. Jordan was born in Santa, California and raised in Newark, New Jersey, he and Ryan Coogler made sure the Rocky spin-off Creed was in Philadelphia, with Meek Mill on the movie soundtrack, the notorious statue on the steps, dirt bike riders and ATV drivers. And who could leave out Philadelphia natives Will Smith, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, Patti LaBelle and Taylor Swift? But there’s more to Pennsylvania than celebrities, dirt bikes and football (although that 44-20 score against the Kansas City Chiefs is worth bragging about). So where are the best places to live in Pennsylvania? Find out here.

The East Coast state has countless options for historians who want to celebrate Black History Month all year-round. Here are a few history facts about Pennsylvania.

Most Populated Neighborhoods in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia is the largest city in Pennsylvania with a population of 1.5 million. The City of Brotherly Love is followed by Pittsburgh (303,413); Allentown (124,597); Reading (94,878); Erie (92,371); Upper Darby Township (84,894); Bethlehem (79,167); Scranton (75,682); Lower Merion Township (64,115); and Bensalem township (62,931).

Best Job Markets in Pennsylvania

According to WalletHub’s 2025 “Best & Worst States for Jobs,” Pennsylvania got a total score of 52.02 and a job market rank in 10th place. The state ranked fifth place for employment growth. When it comes to jobs, the city largely determines the opportunities. Because of Philadelphia’s tourist destinations, Monster speculates that hospitality jobs are high. Life science companies and higher education jobs (80 post-secondary institutions and 40 private colleges and universities) also make the latter two a possibility. In Erie, finance, health care and manufacturing jobs are common. Other cities have a little of both with health care, life science and engineering jobs. Harrisburg stands out for logistics and administration jobs.

Cost of Living in Pennsylvania

Using the most popular city in Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, a Chicagoan making $50,000 should do OK here. They’d only need to make $44,693 to maintain the same lifestyle. A $50,000-earning resident from Los Angeles may be pleasantly surprised to find maintaining the same lifestyle would be $33,944. A New York City resident would only need about half of that $50,000 salary ($28,720) to be comfortable in Philadelphia. In the other top 10 cities in Pennsylvania, the rates are either lower or about the same.

Lifestyles in Pennsylvania

In the aforementioned WalletHub study, Pennsylvania received a score of 45 in economic environment rank. While WalletHub considers it in the top 10 for family fun, the rest is a mixed bag: no. 21 for health and safety, no. 26 for education and child care, no. 20 for affordability and no. 19 for socioeconomics. Singles may be especially intrigued to move to Pittsburgh, which ranked fourth place as “Best Cities for Singles.”

Crime Rates While Living in Pennsylvania

CrimeGrade.org looked at machine learning, Best Neighborhood’s data and FBI data to grade various states when it came to crime rates. Pennsylvania did pretty well with a B- in violent crime, A- in property crime and A- in other crimes. Pennsylvania is in the 90th percentile for safety, meaning 10% of a few other states are safer but 90% of the rest of the states are more dangerous. Larceny, motor vehicle theft and simple assault are the state’s biggest obstacles in crime.

Living in Pennsylvania

With its dynamic artsy background, rich history and low crime rate, Pennsylvania is worth thinking about when it comes to moving for leisure, school or a job change. While the frigid winter temperatures may deter some, others can make the best of it with winter sports such as skiing, sledding and ice skating. And if outdoorsy activities aren’t a family favorite, there are more than enough indoor events to keep everybody busy no matter the city.