The holiday season is in full swing, but for those still looking to experience the most festive atmosphere, WalletHub has released its annual report on the best cities for Christmas. The list offers insights into where holiday cheer is most abundant across the United States.

Surprisingly, the South has claimed the crown for Christmas celebrations this year. Atlanta, Georgia, has emerged as the best city to celebrate Christmas this year, according to WalletHub’s comprehensive analysis. The city’s southern hospitality, festive attractions, and holiday spirit have propelled it to the top spot, outshining traditional favorites.

A Mix Of Tradition And Innovation

Following closely behind Atlanta are Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Seattle, Washington, rounding out the top three. Pittsburgh’s strong showing can be attributed to its abundance of holiday-themed shops, affordable dining options, and a strong sense of community during the festive season. Seattle, known for its tech-savvy population, has a mix of modern attractions with classic Christmas charm.

WalletHub’s study evaluated 100 of the most populated U.S. cities across five key dimensions: Traditions and Fun, Observance, Generosity, Shopping, and Costs. These categories encompassed 28 relevant metrics, from Christmas events and decorations to religious observance and charitable giving. Cities that scored high in multiple categories tended to rank better overall.

For instance, Atlanta stood out for its many bakeries, holiday decoration shops, and affordable, highly-rated restaurants. The city also boasts several Christmas tree farms, adding to its festive appeal. With inflation concerns looming over holiday budgets, the study also factored in the affordability of Christmas celebrations in each city.

WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo emphasized the importance of this aspect, stating, “With inflation making Christmas celebrations, gifts, food and travel more expensive, certain cities are much better for your wallet than others during the holiday.”

Which U.S. Cities Made The Top 10 List For Best Christmas Celebrations?

The study reveals a list of cities excelling in various aspects of Christmas celebrations. Las Vegas, Nevada, and Orlando, Florida, secured the fourth and fifth spots, respectively, showcasing how cities known for year-round entertainment have successfully adapted to create memorable Christmas experiences.

Other notable mentions in the top 10 include San Francisco, California; St. Louis, Missouri; Miami, Florida; Chicago, Illinois; and New York City.