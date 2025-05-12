Over the years, Black winemakers have carved out remarkable spaces in American viticulture, despite staggering odds. While less than 1% of the 11,500+ wineries in America are Black-owned, per CNN, these establishments offer some of the country’s most innovative, soulful, and delicious wines.

Black-owned wineries’ stories embody creativity and a deep connection to the land. Their success comes despite historical barriers that have limited Black vineyard ownership to just 0.4% of all U.S. farm acreage. These wineries are transforming the wine industry with fresh perspectives and reclaiming a relationship with agriculture that has complex historical roots.

The story of Black winemakers in America begins with trailblazers like John June Lewis Sr., who established Woburn Winery in Clarksville, Virginia, in 1940. Lewis discovered his passion for viticulture while stationed in France during World War I. He created wines under the Virginia-Carolina label using only estate-grown grapes, a rarity at the time. His successful operation continued until he died in 1970, setting the stage for future generations of Black vintners listed below.

Indigené Cellars

In California’s upper Carmel Valley near Paso Robles, Indigené Cellars highlights founder Raymond Smith’s remarkable journey. The Oakland native worked his way from grocery store clerk to owning a fleet of mobile wine bottling lines before launching his own winery. Smith’s story is inspiring because he built everything from scratch without family connections in the industry. Indigené offers spectacular Pinot Noir, Moscato, Grenache Blanc, and Italian blends that showcase Smith’s passion and expertise.

Frichette Winery

Among the few Black-owned wineries in Washington State, Frichette Winery shines bright. Owned by Shae Frichette, this Red Mountain establishment demonstrates how barriers to entry remain substantial in the Pacific Northwest wine scene. The production costs are steep. Washington State University research shows that producing just 2,000 cases can exceed $500,000. Yet Frichette perseveres, crafting exceptional wines that have earned devoted followers.

The Brown Estate

In Napa’s Chiles Valley, siblings Deneen, David, and Coral Brown transformed land purchased by their parents in 1980 into The Brown Estate in 1995, becoming the first Black-owned vineyard in Napa. Their journey hasn’t been without challenges. A devastating warehouse fire destroyed three complete vintages just as they gained recognition. Still, they rebounded spectacularly, creating award-winning Zinfandels, Chardonnays, and Merlots that showcase their resilience and commitment to quality.

Towns Wine Co.

When Alicia Towns Franken, a former wine director at Boston’s Grill 23 & Bar, launched Towns Wine Co., she named her first release “Inkwell” after a Martha’s Vineyard beach that represents her vision of inclusion. Growing up in a low-income Chicago household where wine was an unaffordable luxury, Franken now creates wines that challenge Eurocentric wine language and traditions. As executive director of Wine Unify, she works to create pathways for people of color into the industry through education and career opportunities.

La Fête Wine Company

Founder Donae Burston of La Fête Wine Company is working to transform how people of color view careers in wine. Recognizing that “the amount of money and wealth generated in the wine and spirits industry is never talked about” in communities of color, Burston creates exceptional wines. She also advocates for HBCU agriculture programs to build vineyards and teach students that farming extends beyond fruits and vegetables to include viticulture.