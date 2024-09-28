There ain’t nobody that does BBQ better than the good ol’ southern states of America: brisket, burnt ends and baby back ribs. Lord knows that it’s all about the sauce. If you’re getting hungry already and traveling down south, here are five styles of barbecue cuisine that prove to be the best BBQ spots in America.

Photo Credit: Clay Hayner

What To Know When Visiting the Best BBQ Spots In America

The prominent types of wood used for barbecuing meat are pecan, hickory, mesquite and oak. These types of wood are best for pork and beef. Maple, alder and fruit woods (apple, pear, cherry, etc.) are best for fish and chicken.

Brisket is the staple meat for barbecue. The art is in the patience it takes to get perfectly smoked brisket. But, barbecue isn’t always about the meats. Each style has their own twist on side dishes. Common options are pickles and onions, potato salad, BBQ baked beans, cole slaw, macaroni and cheese, and cornbread.

Texas-Style BBQ

The heart of Texas barbecue lies in getting its flavor from wood smoke. Post oak is the most traditional choice, which gives the meat a robust, earthy flavor. It’s also common to have Texas-style meats cooked with hickory, pecan and mesquite.

Texas barbecue embraces the “low and slow” method, in which meat is cooked at low temperatures (225-275°F) for extended periods, often 12 hours or more. This slow cooking breaks down tough connective tissues, resulting in incredibly tender and juicy meat.

Unlike other barbecue styles that rely on complex rubs or sauces, Texas barbecue keeps it simple. The focus remains on the natural flavor of the meat, enhanced by a simple dry rub typically consisting of spices such as salt, pepper and garlic powder.

And Texas has some of the hands-down best BBQ spots in America. Check out the nationally acclaimed Franklin Barbecue in Austin, known for its perfectly smoked meat. Or, if you’re visiting Houston, CorkScrew BBQ is ranked number two on Yelp’s “Best BBQ Spots in America.”

Kansas City-Style BBQ

Photo Credit: ramonailumus

Kansas City-style BBQ knows bold flavors and how to tenderize their meats, including smoked ribs, burnt ends, sausage and brisket. The real variation comes in how Kansas City creates their sauces. Known for thick, sweet and tangy sauces, this mixture is sweetened with brown sugar and a dash of vinegar for some sass.

For the best BBQ in Kansas City, go to Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que. The Rocket Pig sandwich is all the rave. But Kansas City-style BBQ isn’t just popular in Kansas; it’s also the go-to spot in Missouri. Check out Arthur Bryant’s Barbecue, known for their iconic burnt ends and tangy sauce.

North Carolina-Style BBQ

Photo Credit: Joshua Resnick

North Carolina isn’t messing around. The whole hog is served up with North Carolina-style BBQ. The entire pit is smoked over low heat for over 12 hours, allowing the smoky flavor to permeate every inch of meat. The west part of the state has a “Lexington-style,” which uses the pork shoulder with a sweet-tomato based sauce.

The majority of sauces that are served with this style of barbecue are vinegar-based. It makes sauces thin, tangy and with a little bit of spice. A full plate include hush puppies, savory cornbread fritter, coleslaw and a heart Brunswick stew.

Stop by Haywood Smokehouse in Waynesville, #7 on Southern Living’s “Best BBQ Spots in America.” It is known for “smoky and moist” brisket with “perfect” bark. There is also a sister location in Dillsboro that is singled out for the top brisket in the country.

South Carolina-Style BBQ

Photo Credit: rimmabondarenko

It’s the mustard that separates South Carolina-style BBQ from the others. While other regions might use mustard as a flavor “accent,” in South Carolina, it’s the star of the show. Unlike tomato-based sauces, mustard tends to be thin, allowing it to coat the meat without being too heavy. Also, pulled pork reigns supreme in this barbecue style.

Cooking up the whole hog like North Carolina, there’s a slight difference in wood preference. The meat is smoked over hickory or oak that noticeably balances the smoky flavor with sweetness. The further south you go, the more cajun-style BBQ will be popular. Catfish, shrimp, snapper and grouper are common at BBQ feasts.

In South Carolina, the best BBQ spots in America are run by super talented pitmasters. Get filled up on the whole hog at spots like Hite’s Bar-B-Que in West Columbia.

Memphis-Style BBQ

This is the home of the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest every May and the one-and-only dry rub barbecue style. Typically, smoked meats come slathered in sweet, tangy, spicy sauces. All of the seasoning used to make those amazing sauces is then rubbed right into the meat before it’s smoked.

Ribs are king in Memphis, with pulled pork being a close second. No matter what smoked meat you fancy, it’s going to be spiced up with paprika, the main ingredient that sets Memphis-style BBQ apart. The meats are typically served with sauces on the side.

And if trying out new things is for you, try some eyebrow raisers. BBQ spaghetti, anyone? Tennessee is never ordinary, and Charlie Vergo’s Rendezvous is proof. It’s an iconic restaurant operating since 1948 and widely famous for their dry-rub ribs. It’s located in a basement down an alleyway in the business district. Plus you might see a celeb sighting here!