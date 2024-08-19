When traveling to Austin, Texas, there are a few things people look out for. First, any markers that might indicate to them which cowboys are real and who’s putting on a front to fit in. Second, the many historic buildings in the area, such as The Driskill and the Texas State Capitol attract visitors curious to learn more about the Lone Star state. Finally, the best restaurants in Austin stay on people’s radar, as they have a reputation for cooking up some of the country’s tastiest food.

Whether you’ve lived in the Texas capital all your life, or you’re planning a trip for the first time, we hope that at least one spot on this list will earn a special place in your heart when you eat there. In the south, it’s impossible to resist BBQ and cajun food, but we’ve also got options for anyone craving Caribbean, Italian, Japanese and more. Read on to uncover the best restaurants in Austin and let us know where you plan to visit first in the comments.

A Platter From Franklin Barbecue Always Hits the Spot (Photo by John Anderson/The Austin Chronicle/Getty Images) Due to its popularity, you can expect to wait a while to get a seat at Franklin Barbecue, but Trip Advisor users promise your hungry stomach will be full and satisfied by the time you leave. Franklin is best known for its brisket, pulled pork and sausage, all of which can be purchased by the pound. They also serve ribs and turkey, or you can try their great cuts of meat in a chopped beef or tipsy Texan sandwich. It’s not the most affordable choice on our best restaurants in Austin list, but if you’re in the city hoping for a memorable BBQ feast, this one won’t disappoint.

Azul Rooftop Is a 5-Star Bar With Amazing Mexican Eats

(Photo via azulrooftopatx.com)

A visit to Azul Rooftop will make you forget you’re still in Austin thanks to the beautiful blue pool with skyline views and their fantastic Mexican cuisine. The restaurant is located in The Westin Austin Downtown on 5th Street, making the hotel a great choice for foodies to stay and check out all Azul’s menu has to offer while soaking in the pool. Bachelor and bachelorette parties frequently rent cabanas and enjoy hours of partying, but even popping by for a cocktail and appetizer can be a great way to start your weekend off right.

Craving Caribbean Food in Austin? Canje Is the Answer

(Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)

Eater declared chef Tavel Bristol-Joseph’s Canje (pictured on the left above) their best new restaurant in 2022. You’ll want to arrive with a hungry stomach and an open mind as you enter the downtown hotspot; inside, you’ll find a large bar and small outdoor patio with a tropical, boujee vibe and plenty of fruity drinks on the menu to match. Main dishes that come highly recommended include jerk chicken and roti, but you’ll want to save room for dessert – tres leches cake!

Among the Best Restaurants in Austin for Brunch Is Josephine House

(Photo by Rahav Segev/Getty Images for REVOLVE)

Josephine House is the sister restaurant to Austin’s fine dining institution, Jeffrey’s. The former serves breakfast, lunch, brunch, happy hour, dinner and steak frites on Monday nights. The location is beautiful both inside and out, though some Trip Advisor users note that Josephine House gets cold when seated inside, so bringing a sweater might save you some goosebumps. If you’re a savory breakfast fan the avocado toast is a popular choice, or anyone with a sweet tooth might lean toward the lemon ricotta pancakes.

Let Komé Sushi Kitchen Bring You a Taste of Japan

(Photo via K/ome/Facebook)

Komé Sushi Kitchen is located near the airport in Austin, making it a great option for your first or last meal in the city when traveling. The Japanese restaurant is known for offering great service to patrons, which only makes their mouthwatering menu more satisfying. It’s worth noting that they don’t accept reservations, so you can expect to wait for a table, but the quality of your sushi will be worth every second you spend queueing up to order it.

For Great Italian, Dine at Red Ash

(Photo via redashgrill.com)

Executive Chef John Carver takes great pride in feeding Austin meals that are influenced by Northern and Southern Italy. He does this from the restaurant he owns, Red Ash, located on Colorado St with its impressive custom-built wood-burning grill, oven and blancha. Carver and his team roast locally sourced prime meats in their kitchen, also cooking up homemade pastas and flavorful seafood that consistently impress locals and tourists alike.

Cypress Grill’s Cajun and Creole Food Is a Must-Try

(Photo via Cypress Grill/Facebook)

Even in the middle of Austin, you can find yourself a little slice of authentic Louisana cooking at Cypress Grill. The warm, Southern atmosphere of the diner is comforting to most who stop by for a meal, whether they grab eggs Napoleon for breakfast or a bowl of seafood gumbo for lunch. Prices at Cypress Grill are very reasonable making the restaurant a great spot to visit for a family dinner.

Clark’s Oyster Bar Is One of the Best Restaurants in Austin

(Photo via Clark’s Oyster Bar/Facebook)

Oysters may not be enticing to everyone, but Clark’s Oyster Bar in Austin makes sure there’s something on their robust menu for all diners to enjoy. Plus, they’re able to walk you through your first shuck with confidence if you’re feeling ready to try the rumored aphrodisiac. The seafood shack sits on the west side of the city; it’s known for its house-baked sourdough and pan-roasted hamburgers as well as ocean favorites like lobster rolls and fresh fish.