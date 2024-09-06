Rapper Beanie Sigel is showing out for his hometown with his Philadelphia food truck, Grab & Roll Wingz & Bowls.

Nicknamed “The Broad Street Bully,” Sigel’s eatery offers filling, causal classics and dishes with an Asian-inspired flair. The business’ Instagram notes that it started serving its community in March 2024. Vibrant and filling servings are abundant on the account’s feed. Breakfast sandwiches, wings, burgers, and of course, Philly cheesesteaks, are all on the menu.

Hungry visitors can also grab rice bowls with different protein options. Pork is absent – instead, patrons can nosh on beef, chicken, jumbo shrimp, or fried fish. Prices range from $5 to $20, and Grab & Roll Wingz & Bowls offers daily and weekly menu specials.

The Jerk Salmon Cheesesteak includes chopped grilled salmon, sautéed onions, bell peppers, spinach, and a mild jerk and cheese sauce. It’s all loaded up on a steak roll. The menu signature, Grab & Roll Wingz & Bowls’ “Da Bully Burger,” is a hefty portion served with fries. In between two halves of a toasted Bavarian pretzel bun, the burger includes two ground sirloin patties, ribeye steak, beef bacon, gouda cheese, lettuce, pickles, and “Special Mack Sauce.”

Sigel has been active at his food truck since its opening. He and the business’ Instagram accounts have shared footage of him behind the counter, interacting with customers, and chefing it up. “I ain’t beefin’, I’m beefin’,” the “Philly, Philly” rapper cleverly said as he pointed to his burger work on the grill in a July 31 video.

“Bringing flavor to the streets! Gourmet eats on wheels. Find us curbside or at your next event!” detailed the food truck’s Instagram bio.

Where Is Beanie Sigel’s Grab And Roll Wingz And Bowls?

The rapper’s Philadelphia food spot is located at 2400 W Passyunk Ave. The food truck is open Wednesday through Saturday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.