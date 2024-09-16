The fourth annual BayHaven Food and Wine Festival is going down from October 3 to 6 to celebrate Charlotte’s Black culinary scene and foodies.

The four-day experience is the brainchild of husband and wife duo Gregory and Subrina Collier. The two started the BayHaven Food and Wine Festival in 2021. Gregory is a three-time James Beard nominated chef, and Subrina is a culinary business maven. In 2020, she was a James Beard Foundation Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership Fellow.

Despite the festival being in Charlotte, the BayHaven name is inspired by the couple’s roots in Memphis, Tennessee. Subrina is said to have grown up in Frayser, aka “The Bay,” and Gregory in the Whitehaven. The couple owns Charlotte’s Leah and Louise “juke joint” restaurant, which boasts upward of 4-star reviews on Google, Yelp, Tripadvisor, and Facebook.

What Can BayHaven Food and Wine Festival Attendees Expect?

Ticket prices range between $75 to $150 and depend on the event. The festivities will kick off with a fish fry filled with bountiful seafood. That same evening, there will be a seven-course dinner under the stars. The exciting battle of the best food cities on October 5 will highlight dishes representative of Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Baltimore, the greater DMV, and, of course, Charlotte. Following that, the “family style feast” will showcase local flavors and slow-cooked foods amongst communal dining.

The final day will wrap up with brunch and a “Serving The Culture” dinner. The latter is described as a riveting evening blending the culinary and cultural. The festival claims attendees will enjoy meals prepared by the country’s finest Black chefs and mixologists at the grand celebration. The culinary leaders spearheading the evening’s food and drink include Jamie Barnes, Lamar Moore, Elaina Ruth, Tiffani Barriere, and more.

“By celebrating Black foodways and the industry members who make them possible, the festival will honor the diaspora, foster education, and create meaningful and joyous moments of celebration,” noted the source. “Charlotte, North Carolina, has become a true melting pot, drawing folks from around the world. We envision a world where that diversity and representation is equally visible in the arena of elevated food conversation and food festivals.”