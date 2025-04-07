Bali has introduced strict new regulations that prohibit menstruating tourists from entering temples across the Indonesian island paradise. The policy forms part of a broader initiative to address what local authorities describe as “misbehaving tourists.” These visitors fail to respect the island’s cultural and religious traditions.

According to a Metro report on March 24, Bali’s governor, Wayan Koster, unveiled the new guidelines. The rules include the explicit ban on women entering temples during menstruation. According to Visit Bali, this restriction stems from traditional beliefs that menstrual blood is “dirty” and would “make the temple become impure.”

Bali Governor Announces Ban On Menstruating Tourists

“I am implementing this circular as an immediate measure to regulate foreign tourists while they are in Bali,” Governor Koster declared during the announcement of the new policies. The restrictions are rooted in local superstitions that have been passed down “from generation to generation.” They warn of “negative effects” for women who enter temples while menstruating.

These purported consequences include experiencing pain, fainting, and even “mystical events” such as spiritual possession while on temple grounds. Perhaps most striking is the claim that the presence of menstruating women could potentially affect nearby communities. Visit Bali states that “residents around the temple could be affected by natural disasters and diseases” as a result.

Notably absent from the announcement was any explanation of how authorities plan to enforce or verify a woman’s menstrual status.

Comprehensive Tourist Behavior Regulations

The menstruation ban represents just one aspect of Bali’s new tourist conduct framework. Additional restrictions mandate appropriate attire when visiting religious sites, with tourists prohibited from “entering sacred temple areas unless they are worshippers wearing traditional Balinese attire.”

The island has also outlawed single-use plastics, rudeness toward locals, public profanity, and littering. To enforce compliance, Bali has established a dedicated task force authorized to monitor visitor behavior and issue penalties ranging from fines to incarceration for rule-breakers.

“We issued a similar regulation before, but as things change, we need to adapt,” Governor Koster explained. “This ensures that Bali’s tourism remains respectful, sustainable, and in harmony with our local values.”

Global Tourism Management Challenges

Bali’s stricter approach to tourism management comes amid growing concerns about overtourism across popular destinations worldwide. The island, which anticipates between 14 and 16 million visitors this year, had already introduced a tourist entry fee of 150,000 rupiah (approximately $10) in February 2024 to help fund environmental protection efforts.

Recent incidents have intensified local frustrations, including a foreign tourist meditating naked at a Hindu temple in 2023 and a Norwegian visitor having his visa revoked after hiking to a spiritual site without a guide earlier this year.