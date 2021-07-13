Beyond Salvador, Brazil: Bahia's Beautiful Southern Region

Salvador is one of the most visited cities in Brazil by tourists from all over the world. Situated in the state of Bahia, Salvador offers a vibrant Afro-Brazilian culture, charming historic buildings, beautiful beaches and an amazing food scene. However, it is not the only city in the state of Bahia that blows away the minds of tourists.

The beautiful southern region of Bahia is a must-go for those who love breathtaking beaches, historic sites, fancy and cozy restaurants and a more relaxing vibe than what is seen in Salvador.

We’ve compiled this list of seven places you should go in Bahia after (or before) visiting Salvador. Get your sunglasses, sunscreen, shorts, flip-flops, beach hat and enjoy Bahia’s Southern region paradise.