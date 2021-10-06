Ayesha Curry Reveals Her Top 3 Travel Destinations Of All Time

Ayesha Curry is a woman who wears many hats. She’s a mom to three adorable children, a wife, the owner of her own cookware brand, family wine label and restaurants— and now we’re adding a top-notch traveler to that list.

While she doesn’t often reveal her travels, which is definitely her right, we were able to chat with the boss mom to get a little inside scoop as far as the places that have blown her away over time.

During Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration, Travel Noire had the opportunity to sit down with Ayesha Curry to not only learn about her Disney trip with her daughters, but we had to also ask where she enjoys going and even, her favorite restaurant of all time— outside of her own, of course.

So, without further ado, here are Ayesha Curry’s top 3 travel destinations.