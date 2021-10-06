Photo Credit: Gustavo Caballero
Ayesha Curry Reveals Her Top 3 Travel Destinations Of All Time
Ayesha Curry is a woman who wears many hats. She’s a mom to three adorable children, a wife, the owner of her own cookware brand, family wine label and restaurants— and now we’re adding a top-notch traveler to that list.
While she doesn’t often reveal her travels, which is definitely her right, we were able to chat with the boss mom to get a little inside scoop as far as the places that have blown her away over time.
During Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration, Travel Noire had the opportunity to sit down with Ayesha Curry to not only learn about her Disney trip with her daughters, but we had to also ask where she enjoys going and even, her favorite restaurant of all time— outside of her own, of course.
So, without further ado, here are Ayesha Curry’s top 3 travel destinations.
Tanzania
View this post on Instagram
Without hesitation, Curry revealed that Tanzania was hands-down her favorite destination of all-time.
“My husband and I just went to Tanzania for our anniversary trip,” she told Travel Noire. “The Serengeti safari, that was spectacular. So that has to be the top of my list.”
The couple recently celebrated their anniversary with a super cute backyard vowel renewal as well. It was officiated by THE Riley Curry herself.
View this post on Instagram
South of France
View this post on Instagram
This destination comes as no surprise. Many Black celebs enjoy visiting France and Italy for their stunning views, plethora of wines, and luxury yacht life experiences.
“I just like how it feels, the air smells sweet, and it’s just beautiful!”
We’ve seen everyone from Beyoncé to Cardi B, and Diddy take vacations across France. We’ll be sure to add that to our list, too.
Toronto
View this post on Instagram
And last but certainly not least, Curry had to show her hometown some love. The Toronto native says the city is definitely a place worth visiting.
“It’s near and dear to my heart. Maybe go to Caribana in August. People should definitely go to Canada and experience Toronto at least once.”
And her favorite restaurant outside of her own...
If you didn’t know, Curry has her own restaurant brand, International Smoke, with locations in Las Vegas and California. Of course, that would be number 1 on her list, but aside from that, she loves Michael Mena’s new concept, Estiatorio Ornos in San Francisco.
“He just, after 20-years, redid his namesake restaurant. It is just the freshest fish, so chic. You feel like you were transported to Greece. It’s delicious!”