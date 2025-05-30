A survey conducted by Abu Dhabi city officials in 2024 revealed that locals are feeling safe, happy, and more socially and professionally fulfilled.

In late May 2025, the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi (DCD) shared details examining the quality of life in the United Arab Emirates’ capital. The information was from the organization’s annual Quality of Life survey for the previous year, 2024. The results were quite positive, indicating satisfaction with various aspects of life in the largest emirate.

Much of the contentment appears to revolve around happiness and harmony among those living in Abu Dhabi. A whopping 93.6% of the city’s dwellers said they felt safe walking the streets alone at night. Another sizable majority, 75.6%, reported having a “strong social support network.” Additionally, the city’s volunteering participation rate allegedly reached 34.3%.

The report claims that employment in Abu Dhabi was higher than in countries that are members of OECD (also known as the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development).

Regarding areas for improvement, the DCD found that Abu Dhabi residents work longer hours than those in OECD countries. Additionally, although the city’s residents have “efficient access to digital services,” they have concerns about the impacts of technology on mental health and social interaction.

What Else Should I Know About Abu Dhabi’s 2024 Quality Of Life Survey?

The survey’s subjects included 100,000 participants from 190 different nationalities. The DCD measured 14 “key social well-being indicators” to determine how locals in Abu Dhabi feel about their lives. The factors included things related to well-being, finances, careers, available opportunities, “social and cultural cohesion,” and more. The DCD claims it uses the information from the annual survey to develop socio-economic policies and foster Abu Dhabi’s community.

The DCD’s Executive Director of the Social Monitoring and Innovation Sector is Her Excellency Shaikha Al Hosani. She highlighted the organization’s efforts to align things for an enhanced Abu Dhabi lifestyle.

“During the Year of Community, we continue to shape policies and develop programs and initiatives aimed at enhancing the quality of life for all community members and fulfilling their aspirations,” she said in part. “In collaboration with all our partners, we are working to make it an integrated platform offering activities, programs, and events that target all segments of society.”