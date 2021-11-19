United Arab Emirates The Safest Country To Walk Alone At Night, Here's The Least Safe

Walking alone at night and feeling safe at the same time is now a claim to fame for the United Arab Emirates and Norway, according to a study by Gallup’s Global Law and Order report 2021.

Gallup’s Global Law and Order Report found that 95% of UAE residents said they feel safe walking alone at night. In Norway, the percentage reached 93%, which makes the country the second safest in the world to walk alone on the streets at night.

So far in 2021, Norwegians (93%) and UAE residents (92%) largely feel the same way. China (91%), Slovenia (91%) and Taiwan (89%) complete the list of Top 5 countries where walking alone at night is safest in the world.

“In most economically developed countries and territories with strong rule of law, high majorities of residents say they feel safe walking alone in their area at night. The same is true in countries where populations are under tighter state control.” the institution evaluates.

The report also found that in 2020, the U.S. was slightly above the global average at 78%, when Americans were interviewed during the heart of the pandemic lockdown in March through early May 2020. A year later, in 2021, slightly fewer (73%) Americans said they felt safe walking alone at night.

“The countries in which residents are least likely to say they feel safe walking alone at night are exclusively a mix of countries in Latin America and the Caribbean and sub-Saharan Africa,” Gallup says. Six of them also ranked among the least safe in 2019 —The Dominican Republic (45%), Namibia (40%), Peru (40%), South Africa (40%), Gabon (31%) and Venezuela (31%).

Law And Order

The survey also reported on the countries with the highest Law and Order Index score. Norway reached the top of the list with 94 points. The United Arab Emirates came in at second place with 93 points. The United States is number 22 on the list, with 87 points.

Gallup’s Law and Order Index used questions to evaluate people’s sense of personal security and their personal experiences with crime and law enforcement: In the city or area where you live, do you have confidence in the local police force? Do you feel safe walking alone at night in the city or area where you live? Within the last 12 months, have you had money or property stolen from you or another household member? Within the past 12 months, have you been assaulted or mugged?