Atlanta-Area Hotel Refunds Guest After Alleged Roach Infestation In Her Room

An Atlanta-area hotel has refunded a customer after alleged reports of roach infestation in her hotel room.

Tee’La McBride was one of two women who told The Shade Room that she found roaches inside the Wyndham Garden Hotel, located in Duluth. She says the hotel finally gave her a refund after the story of her experience was revealed on social media.

McBride told the outlet she paid more than $1,000 for a four-day stay. She checked out after the first day and was initially denied a refund by a staff member.

“I called down to the front desk and the lady said, ‘so do you want to leave?'” said McBride in an interview with The Shade Room, who added that she and her family were moved to a different room.

But in a video she took with what appears to be a cell phone, McBride shows dead roaches in the corner.

“It literally looked like they sprayed and swept them into the corner,” she recalls. “[A worker stated] ‘you can leave, but we’re not giving you a refund.’ I was like why would I have to pay for four days, but I’m leaving on the first day?”

The challenge that both women faced is the fact they booked the Atlanta-area hotel through a third party— Priceline.

When Priceline was notified about their experience, a representative told them that they were unable to get a refund.

While third-party booking sites are great to find a cheaper deal, one of the challenges can be getting a refund as some of the information on the sites can be wrong or misleading. That’s why experts highly recommend booking directly through the company’s website and purchase traveler’s insurance to accommodate your travel plans just in case things go wrong.

You can watch more of the women’s experiences with the hotel below.

What would you have done?