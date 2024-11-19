In late October, Amsterdam announced that it would wed several couples for free as part of a large celebration next summer.

The complimentary weddings occur during the Op de Ring festival, which will take place on Saturday, June 21, 2025, on a designated portion of the city’s A10 ring road. City registrars will conduct the ceremonies in Dutch or English.

The city says couples can expect “a festive setting with room for their guests.” Moreover, the wedding organizers will make an effort to provide “a beautiful and personal ceremony.”

“But it is good to keep in mind that the Op de Ring festival is freely accessible, and film and photo recordings will be made during the day,” noted the interest form.

The catch is that only “local” couples are eligible. Both parties in the bridal couple must be registered in the Municipality of Amsterdam when they apply and get married. Those interested in saying “I do” during the festival must complete the interest form by December 1.

If there is overwhelming interest from couples, a drawing will be held to select participants. Selected lovebirds will be notified in early 2025.

Why Is Amsterdam Offering The Complimentary Weddings During The Op De Ring Festival?

The complimentary weddings are taking place as part of Amsterdam’s 750th birthday celebration. Op de Ring will be a free festival open to the public “with music, sports, theater, dance, and much more.” Despite the festivities occurring on the A10, attendees are encouraged to leave their cars at home.

“You only turn 750 once as a capital city,” says Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema. “That’s why we’re celebrating in a big way, at an amazing location, on the longest day of the jubilee year. Everyone is warmly invited to join us on June 21 to celebrate Amsterdam’s 750th birthday.”