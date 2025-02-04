If you thought your online dating experiences were a dramatic mess, rest assured that at least one American woman has you beat — and by a long way. Meet Onijah Andrew Robinson, a 33-year-old New Yorker whose digital romance led her on a transcontinental trip to Pakistan.

Here, she planned to marry her 19-year-old online beau, Nidal Ahmed Memon. Unfortunately, her journey didn’t end in wedded bliss. Instead, it turned into a visa-overstaying, sit-in-protesting, cash-demanding saga that left the internet scratching its head.

From “I Do” To “I Don’t Think So”

Robinson flew to Karachi in October 2024, fueled by love, optimism, and perhaps a slight misunderstanding of how traditional matchmaking works. Memon’s family, however, wasn’t exactly on board with this spontaneous union. In fact, they were so opposed to it that they locked up their house and disappeared, leaving Robinson standing outside with nowhere to go.

Refusing to take the ghosting in stride, Robinson set up camp in front of the house, transforming what should have been a honeymoon into a one-woman protest. As the days passed and her fiancé remained missing in action, Robinson’s tourist visa quietly expired, making her less of a visitor and more of a diplomatic concern.

Perhaps sensing that this wasn’t their typical “stranded tourist” case, Pakistani authorities and a local NGO offered her a free flight back to the U.S. — a golden ticket out of her increasingly bizarre predicament. But Robinson refused. Instead, she took to social media, making bold declarations about rebuilding Pakistan and demanding 100,000 Pakistani Rupees from the government to jumpstart her ambitious vision.

“Give Me 100K Or More”

In a now-viral video, Robinson confidently stated: “I’m asking for 100K or more. I need 20K by this week, in my pockets, in cash. That’s a demand to the government.” No one was sure whether this was part of an elaborate financial strategy or just wishful thinking. What we understood was that demanding cash from a foreign government while illegally staying in their country wasn’t exactly the best way to extend a visa.

As the situation unfolded, Robinson’s son in the United States came forward with crucial information. He revealed that his mother has bipolar disorder and has a history of mental illness. This disclosure shed new light on Robinson’s erratic behavior and her seemingly irrational decisions.

After months of turning heartbreak into headlines, Robinson has finally decided to pack up and head home. She’s homeward bound — likely with a lifetime’s worth of cautionary dating advice.