American Express Launching Pop-Ups To Shop Black-Owned For Small Business Saturday

American Express is making it easier to support Black-owned businesses on Small Business Saturday by launching a series of pop-up shops.

This new pop-up initiative is an extension of its partnership with the U.S. Black Chambers known as ByBlack – a national business directory and certification program for Black-owned businesses.

Shop Small x ByBlack is an online marketplace powered by Showfields. It’s a curated collection of products, including board games, fashion, home goods, snacks, and more.

In addition, American Express will open a ByBlack Bazaar pop-up shop featuring ByBlack certified businesses in Los Angeles on December 11th and 12th, prioritizing Black-owned businesses that do not have a physical brick and mortar presence to help them connect with customers this holiday season, according to a news release.

“As we head into the holiday season and Small Business Saturday, taking place on November 27, American Express is urging consumers to not only Shop Small on the day this year, but to continue throughout the holiday season,” a statement reads from the brand. “According to the American Express Shop Small Impact study, committing to shopping small throughout the season can directly contribute $695 billion into the small business economy.”

And while the credit card giant is launching the initiative right on time during the holiday season, the company wants the support for Black-owned and small businesses to continue throughout the year

That’s why in addition to the pop-up shops, American Express also plans to back small businesses with financial support by launching another initative with its nonprofit partner Main Street America called the Inclusive Backing Grant program.

The $1.65 million grant program is in direct response to the economic effects the pandemic has had on small businesses.

“72% of small businesses surveyed say that grant funding would help keep their business open for another year,” American Express says, adding, “the goal of the program is to provide hundreds of underrepresented small businesses with financial support as well as other resources to address their critical needs and challenges.”