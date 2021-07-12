WATCH: American Airlines Passenger Duct-Taped To Seat Following Erratic Behavior

A recent video showed a passenger duct-taped to her seat on board an American Airlines flight headed from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport to Charlotte Douglas International Airport, according to Insider.

The incident occurred late Tuesday night and was partially captured by a TikTok user. According to the TikToker, @lol.ariee, she and the other passengers became alerted there was an issue when the flight crew began frantically running up and down the aisles and locking bathroom doors.

After a while the captain could be heard on the intercom telling everyone to remain seated. Once the plane landed, the TikTok user recorded footage of a crying, yelling passenger duct-taped to her seat, her mouth also taped.

Exiting the plane, the TikToker recorded paramedics waiting with a stretcher. The woman was allegedly exhibiting unsafe erratic behavior, attempting to open the door and exit the plane mid-flight. She also attacked and bit a flight attendant.

According to @lol.ariee, “She was saying, ‘I need to get off this plane,’ and she went up to the exits and started banging on the doors, saying, ‘You need to let me off this plane!'”

Screenshot via @lol.ariee (TikTok)

The woman is said to have been experiencing a mental health crisis and some people believe the flight crew’s response was inappropriate.

According to an American Airlines representative, “While in flight from Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) to Charlotte (CLT) on July 6, the crew on board American Airlines flight 1774 reported a potential security concern after a customer attempted to open the forward boarding door and physically assaulted, bit and caused injury to a flight attendant.”

“For the safety and security of other customers and our crew, the individual was restrained until the flight landed at CLT and could be met by law enforcement and emergency personnel. We applaud our crew for their professionalism and quick effort to protect those on board,” the representative added.”

The woman was taken to a hospital to be evaluated. She is currently on the airline’s no-fly list. You can see the video recorded by passenger @lol.ariee below.

