American Airlines' New In-Flight Entertainment Makes It Easy To Learn Languages And Skills

American Airlines is helping its customers learn with its newest in-flight entertainment options. Imagine being able to brush up on your Italian on the plane before you land in Italy. Now you can!

Teaming up with award-winning language solution Rosetta Stone and online learning platform Skillshare, American Airlines will provide unique new learning opportunities. Beginning June 1, passengers can study a foreign language or learn a litany of new skills for free while flying.

According to Skillshare, interest in online learning tripled in 2020, as people found themselves with more available free time to pursue their interests. With its new offerings, American Airlines has become the first U.S. airline to offer remote learning from the vast blue skies.

“The importance of personal enrichment has grown over the past year, but so have the varying priorities competing for our attention,” said Clarissa Sebastian, American’s Managing Director of Premium Customer Experience and Onboard Products. “We are thrilled to team up with Rosetta Stone and Skillshare to introduce new, interactive ways for our customers to spend their time with us.”

The mini lessons will make it easy to make the most of your flight time by quickly learning new skills. Over 150 classes will be available on American’s new Lifestyle in-flight entertainment channel, covering a range of creative and productivity based topics, as well as language classes.

Rosetta Stone language offerings include: Spanish, French, Italian, German, Japanese, and Chinese, with more coming soon. In addition to the bite-sized Rosetta Stone classes designed to build your confidence in foreign languages, the courses from Skillshare will allow passengers to learn new artistic skills or enhance current ones in writing, interior design, photography, and illustration.

Skillshare’s classes will include:

Sketchbook Illustration: Draw a Personal, Colorful Travel Map

Creative Writing Bootcamp: Start a Brand-New Story

Everyday Flowers: Simple, Stunning Arrangements for Any Occasion

Plants at Home: Uplift Your Spirit & Your Space

Travel Photography: Seeing, Shooting, and Editing…and more!

As with all of American’s in-flight entertainment, the new lessons are completely free. Travelers can choose to enjoy entertainment on the seat-back screen or stream it on their laptop or mobile device by enabling airplane mode, connecting to the “AA-Inflight” signal, and visiting aainflight.com.

