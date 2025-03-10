American Airlines’ March travel promotion will hook up its travelers with up to 5,000 loyalty points that’ll have them flying in style.

The airline announced February 26 that for each American Airlines flight taken in March 2025, a flyer can earn 500 extra loyalty points up to 5,000 in total. The monthlong promotion gives millions of travelers a chance to boost their American Airlines status and rewards.

To earn the extra points, travelers need to log in to their AAdvantage account and register for the promotion. After making their travel bookings for within March 2025, they’ll receive 500 extra loyalty points per flight until they hit the promotion’s maximum amount of additional earnable points, which is 5,000 total.

This airline disclosed a “pro tip,” noting that connecting flights could help really take advantage of the promotion, as every plane ride counts.

What Else Should Travelers Know About The American Airlines March Loyalty Points Promotion?

The AAdvantage loyalty program’s annual year restarts every March 1. Members can earn points in numerous ways besides flying, including through American Airlines’ partners and dining and shopping transactions.

The carrier’s loyalty members can start redeeming their points for rewards and status once they hit the 15,000 mark. Travelers might earn things like flights, cabin upgrades, priority boarding, and more as their rewards from the points accrue. As a loyal flyer’s status rises, they’ll earn more miles and loyalty points per trip with American Airlines or via one of the carrier’s partner airlines.

“Today, the AAdvantage program offers even more options to personalize customers’ travel and experiences with the same rewards and status qualification requirements they already enjoy,” says the airline. “Plus, while status and Loyalty Point Reward levels have remained the same for the new year, members can now more intuitively track their path to status thanks to a redesigned AAdvantage Activity page online.”