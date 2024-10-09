Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz’s La Jolla, California, home is an oasis literally fit for superheroes.

The celebrity couple opened the doors of their home for Architectural Digest back in 2022. A fun fact about the Wallace E. Cunningham-designed 11,000-square-foot abode is that it’s allegedly the inspiration for Tony Stark’s home in the Iron Man movies. Swizz shared that how he and Alicia fatefully acquired the La Jolla home was an origin story within itself.

The Grammy-winning music producer fell in love with the open-concept residence and had it as his screen saver for eight years before he, Alicia, and their two sons moved in. “I was low-key manifesting it,” said Swizz, born Kasseem Dean. “When your screen saver comes to life, it’s unbelievably crazy.”

What Else Did Alicia Keys And Swizz Beatz Share In The La Jolla Home?

The mansion includes lots of curved lines, multi-use rooms, and Black and African-inspired fine art. The couple’s home art collection included pieces from Derrick Adams, Gordon Parks, Nick Cave, Jordan Casteel, Radcliffe Bailey, and more. The duo noted that music is always playing. Swizz, co-creator of Verzuz, pointed out that the entire home is outfitted with “B&O,” or Bang & Olufsen, Danish sound systems.

Floor-to-ceiling windows seamlessly blend the home’s interior with its outdoor views and amenities. In addition to an outdoor dining area, there’s an infinity pool that looks equally peaceful and striking.

Keys described the indoor formal dining and family room area as a “beautiful structure” that’s “quite casual too.” A large space in the home combined the kitchen, another eating area, and a place for board and card games (which the “Empire State Of Mind” singer admittedly loves). The NYC native noted that her first piano is in the library, which doubles as a music room.

Being in “the Iron Man house,” Swizz explained that the couple decorated with warm tones to offset the industrial coldness. He said they wanted to “make it feel like a home and not only a sculpture.” Alicia added throughout the home tour that the couple has art from cultures all over the world. The duo, married for 14 years, worked with interior designer Kelly Behun.

“Everything was curated, everything was designed for the space. One of Wallace Cunningham’s best works,” Swizz said of the home.

See the couple walk through their La Jolla mansion below.