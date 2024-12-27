A petition to ban seat reclining on airplanes has garnered over 150,000 signatures. The campaign, spearheaded by La-Z-Boy, the iconic furniture company known for its comfortable recliners, has taken a firm stance against reclining seats on aircraft.

Airline passengers have long disagreed on the age-old question of whether or not to recline their seats. On one side, travelers argue for their right to maximize comfort during flights by reclining their seats. Conversely, those seated behind often complain about the invasion of their already limited personal space.

This debate has now reached new heights with La-Z-Boy’s #BanReclining campaign, launched in late November 2024. The company, whose founders invented the recliner, now advocates for travelers to “Recline at home, not on your flight.”

La-Z-Boy’s Stance On Airplane Seat Reclining

Nelly Martinez Garza, La-Z-Boy’s Senior Director of Consumer Marketing, explained the company’s position in a statement. “La-Z-Boy has spent nearly 100 years innovating and crafting the most comfortable, high-quality recliners. While this continues to set our products apart, we believe comfort shouldn’t come at others’ expense. Our #BanReclining campaign is simple: Just because you can recline doesn’t mean you always should.”

The campaign includes a petition where supporters can pledge their commitment to abstain from reclining on flights. As an added incentive, those signing the petition enter a draw to win prizes. These include a La-Z-Boy recliner and $500 in airfare. The petition’s success reflects a growing sentiment among air travelers.

According to a Harris Poll survey released in October 2024, 41% of Americans would support a ban on reclining seats on domestic flights. The survey revealed that the groups most in favor of a ban included those over 65 and those in the 18-35 age group. This debate is unfolding amid increasing tensions in air travel. In September 2024, a Cathay Pacific flight from Hong Kong to London made headlines when passengers got into a heated argument over a reclining seat, resulting in a ban for the offending couple.