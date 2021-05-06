Photo Credit: Vladimir Yelizarov
6 Tips For Picking The Perfect Airbnb For A VIP Mother's Day Staycation
If you’re amongst the growing number of people who aren’t quite ready to board a plane just yet but you’d like to treat mom to a getaway this Mother’s Day, all is not lost. A VIP Mother’s Day staycation is a great option for those looking for a home away from home that’s still close to home.
What’s a VIP Mother’s Day staycation?
A VIP staycation is a little different from a regular staycation. It may involve spending a little more money than you normally would, or maybe venturing a little further than usual. But hey, why not? It’s mom’s special day and she’s worth it.
As a mother myself, I got the opportunity to enjoy a VIP staycation of my own. I traveled 130 miles east of Los Angeles to stay at a spacious private Coachella Valley oasis in Indio, CA. If you want to know how I turned this Airbnb into my ultimate VIP staycation, and you can do the same, keep reading!
1. Go For Luxe!
Don’t be afraid to splurge a little. Mother’s Day only comes around once a year and mom puts in work 365 days a year.
The 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home that I stayed in was the perfect choice for a VIP staycation. Although it came with a hefty price tag of
2. Location, Location, Location
Since this is a staycation, you’re not going to want to venture too far for things like food, shopping, or other activities. That means that researching surrounding locations is just as important as choosing the house itself.
The house in Indio was conveniently located near many shops, restaurants, and other areas of interest such as the hot springs in Palm Springs, Chapellis Italian Restaurant, the Living Desert Zoo and Garden, and much more. There was no shortage of things to do and places to be nearby.
3. Give Mom Her Space
As much as mom loves you, she probably doesn’t want to be around you all the time. It’s okay to give mom a little space to relax sometimes. I suggest choosing an Airbnb with a roommate floor plan or, even better, bedrooms on separate floors. That means no tiny houses this time. Allow mom a personal area to herself. Chances are she needs it.
4. Go Big On The Bonding
Airbnb hosts that know the importance of quality entertainment will always get a high rating from me. These are the types of hosts you want to book for a VIP staycation. If you want to impress mom for Mother’s Day, you’ll want to keep her entertained, so that means lots and lots of games.
My rental came stocked with a variety of games, books, and magazines, and if I didn’t want to do any of that, there was a huge pool table in the kitchen. The possibilities were endless.
5. Relaxation Is Key
An Airbnb that offers multiple ways for mom to relax is an ultimate winner. Remember, mom works hard every day, so today, she should be able to enjoy a warm bubble bath while reading her favorite book. Or how about listening to some tunes by the campfire?
Look for these types of amenities when you’re searching for your perfect VIP staycation location.
6. Good Vibes Only
We’re meditating and manifesting all 2021 and beyond and mom will need the perfect space to do so.
Take special note of listings that have designated yoga areas or comfy spots that promote all-around zen. Mom will thank you for it.