6 Tips For Picking The Perfect Airbnb For A VIP Mother's Day Staycation

If you’re amongst the growing number of people who aren’t quite ready to board a plane just yet but you’d like to treat mom to a getaway this Mother’s Day, all is not lost. A VIP Mother’s Day staycation is a great option for those looking for a home away from home that’s still close to home.

What’s a VIP Mother’s Day staycation?

A VIP staycation is a little different from a regular staycation. It may involve spending a little more money than you normally would, or maybe venturing a little further than usual. But hey, why not? It’s mom’s special day and she’s worth it.

As a mother myself, I got the opportunity to enjoy a VIP staycation of my own. I traveled 130 miles east of Los Angeles to stay at a spacious private Coachella Valley oasis in Indio, CA. If you want to know how I turned this Airbnb into my ultimate VIP staycation, and you can do the same, keep reading!