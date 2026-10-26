AFROTECH™ turns 10 this year, and the celebration is returning to H-Town aka Houston, Texas. From Nov. 2 through 6, tens of thousands of engineers, founders, marketers, operators, creatives, and culture-shapers will take over the George R. Brown Convention Center for a week of learning labs, recruiter meetings, conference connections, big ideas, and nights that will probably run a little later than planned.

With a schedule like that, figuring out where to eat can easily fall to the bottom of the list. But this is Houston, and food is rooted in the culture. As one of America’s most diverse cities, the Bayou City has a food scene shaped by communities from across the globe, with Black-owned restaurants that have defined its flavor for generations.

Whether you’re grabbing lunch between panels, ordering back to the hotel after a long expo day, or feeding the whole crew before you hit the streets for a night out, Uber and Uber Eats make it easier to get a taste of the town without missing out on the connections you pulled up to make at AFROTECH™.

Your Uber x AFROTECH™ Week Offers

Uber is bringing two offers to Houston for conference week:

Get 40% (up to $25) off your next order of $15+ on Uber Eats, during AFROTECH™ week. Enter Promo Code AT26 in the app.**

during AFROTECH™ week. Enter Promo Code in the app.** Three months of Uber One, free, for new and eligible returning users. Uber One members get perks like no delivery fee on eligible orders, which can add up quickly during a five-day conference. Claim the deal here. Terms and conditions apply.

**Offer runs 11/01/2026 – 11/07/2026. Taxes and fees still apply. Max discount $25. Exclusions may apply. Valid only at participating and qualifying restaurants in Houston, TX where Uber Eats is available. Cannot be combined. Orders placed ahead of time must be scheduled for delivery before expiration date. Offer and terms are subject to change or cancellation. Check app for availability.

Uber Eats

Where to Eat: Black-Owned Houston Favorites on Uber Eats

Taste Kitchen + Bar

Right in downtown Houston, just minutes from the George R. Brown Convention Center, Taste Kitchen + Bar is a Southern comfort scratch kitchen started by Houston native Chef Don Bowie. Raised by two chefs who specialized in Cajun and Southern cooking, Bowie built a menu that blends and honors his roots. Think gumbo loaded with Gulf shrimp, crab, and andouille, plus hearty plates of oxtails, lamb chops, and catfish and grits. The portions are generous and made for sharing, which makes it a great pick for dinner to be delivered to the squad back at the hotel.

ChòpnBlọk

For a taste of the diaspora, ChòpnBlọk brings West African cooking to Houston in a fast, casual format. Founder Ope Amosu, a Nigerian-American chef raised partly by his grandparents in Nigeria, started with pop-ups in 2018 before opening at the POST Houston food hall downtown in 2021, followed by a standalone spot in Montrose. The flavors are bold with a real kick, and the accolades have followed, including James Beard semifinalist nods. It’s one of the most exciting meals in the city and an easy order from the convention center.

The Breakfast Klub

You can’t talk about Black-owned food in H-Town without talking about Marcus Davis and The Breakfast Klub. Since 2001, the Midtown favorite has built a reputation around its signature Wings & Waffles and Katfish & Grits, along with a line out the door that has practically become part of the experience. But when you’ve got an early AFROTECH™ session calling your name, Uber Eats can bring the Klub to you.

Lucille’s

When the occasion calls for something a little more elevated, Lucille’s delivers Southern cooking with global influence. Brothers Chris and Ben Williams opened the Museum District restaurant in 2012 to honor their great-grandmother, Lucille Bishop Smith, a pioneering Black chef, educator, and entrepreneur. Her legacy lives throughout a menu featuring dishes like chili biscuits, shrimp and grits, and oxtail tamales. It’s an especially strong choice when that conference connection turns into post conference dinner.

Uber Eats

Gatlin’s BBQ

Gatlin’s is a family-run barbecue joint rooted in Southern tradition and done the slow way. Order the brisket, ribs, or sausage, and save room for sides that could stand on their own, especially the dirty rice. Gatlin’s also serves breakfast, so if you need fuel before a full day of sessions and meetings, you can start your morning with Texas barbecue royalty.

Esther’s Cajun Cafe and Soulfood

Esther Lewis-Bernard opened Esther’s in 2008, and the restaurant still serves food that feels like Sunday dinner at the family table. Think oxtails, gumbo, fried chicken, greens, yams, and mac and cheese. The portions are generous, the flavors are familiar, and after hours of walking the expo floor, that’s exactly the kind of meal that can hit the spot.

Mikki’s Soulfood Cafe

On Houston’s southwest side, Mikki’s has earned a loyal following with classic soul food done right. Tender oxtails, fried chicken and catfish, candied yams, cabbage, and other comfort-food staples fill the menu. It’s the kind of meal you order when conference week has been moving nonstop, and you need something that tastes a little more like home.n moving nonstop, and you need something that tastes a little more like home.

Make Uber Part of Your AFROTECH™ Week

Houston is big, and AFROTECH™ week moves fast. Uber can get you from your hotel to the convention center, from the conference to an evening mixer across town, and back again when the night is over. And when you’re done moving for the day, Uber Eats puts some of the city’s best local kitchens just a few taps away.

Planning a team dinner or squeezing in a working lunch with people you just met? Group ordering also makes it easy for everybody to choose what they want while keeping it all in one order (and you don’t have to worry about splitting the bill after)!

Uber Eats

More Than a Ride or a Meal

AFROTECH™ has always been about more than one week in one city. It’s about access, opportunity, connection, and giving Black talent more room to build what comes next. Uber shares that vision.

Behind every trip and every delivery is a global team of engineers, product leaders, operators, analysts, marketers, finance professionals, and other innovators solving problems in real cities every day. Uber offers diverse talent opportunities to build, grow, and make an impact on a global scale.

If you’re thinking about your next move, whether that’s in technology, product, operations, finance, marketing, or beyond, join Uber’s Talent Community to stay connected and be among the first to hear about new opportunities.

You can take things a step further by pulling up to “The Leadership Playbook: Managing & Mentoring Talent in Big Tech” panel to gain first-hand knowledge of the industry from Tony West, Uber’s SVP, chief legal officer, and corporate secretary.

Join the conversation on November 4 at 9:40 a.m. in Grand Ballroom A as West shares insights on leading high-performing teams, building meaningful networks, and navigating career growth in Big Tech. (Don’t forget to use the Uber Eats promo code to fuel up between sessions.)

This AFROTECH™ week, get ready to mingle with professionals who want to help you make your next career, explore the Bayou City, eat well, and show some love to the Black-owned businesses that help give H-Town its flavor. Open the Uber Eats app, find your next favorite spot, and let Houston welcome you.