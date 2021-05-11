Photo Credit: Nappy
Travelers Weigh In On The African Nations With The Best Men And Food
Leave it to social media to tell us exactly what we need to know. A recent post on the MoyoAfrica Instagram page asked followers to drop their picks for the African nations with the best men…and food.
The post originated from a reel created by Nigerian-American digital content creator @nnennb, who first gave her ‘Top 5’ countries. But in true social media form there was a plot twist. According to Nnenna the top 4 spots for the African nations with the best men, and food, go to Nigeria. She left number 5 for Ghana.
This led MoyoAfrica’s creators to ask followers to drop their picks, and they understood the assignment. Here are the African nations with the best men, and food, according to social media. Let us know if they got it right.
1. Nigeria
Again, Nnenna B. said it, we’re just the messenger. From Asun to widely debated jollof rice, Nigeria holds its own for West African cuisine.
According to restaurant owner Beatrice Ajaero, food is the center of gathering and the center of community in Nigerian culture.
As for the men, we’ll just take Nnenna’s word. Although a few followers had differing opinions.
2. Ghana
We’ve all seen that viral photo of the perfectly chiseled men said to be from Ghana, floating around. (the top portion) So our guess is that’s how it made it on the list.
Ghanian food is not to be overlooked, either. One of our favorite street foods is Kelewele. It’s a snack made up of fried plantains seasoned with cayenne peppers, salt, and ginger. The plantains will melt in your mouth. They are served crunchy on the outside, and soft and juicy on the inside.
3. Congo
In the comments, @thandi_li_m stated that the DRC definitely deserved to be on the list for the men alone. She wasn’t too certain about the cuisine, but a fellow commenter followed up letting her know the food was also noteworthy.
Manioc and foo foo are popular staples, but we hear the pastries in Brazzaville are not to be missed.
So, are we taking a trip to Congo or are we taking a trip?
4. Senegal
Traveler @beautifully.flawed.one said she would take a Senegalese man any day, and that from what she heard, the jollof slaps too.
Another commenter brought up mogul and entertainer Akon, as a reason to add Senegal to the list. We never looked at him in that way, but maybe we need to go back.
Most people give Ghana and Nigeria the credit for the best jollof, but it looks like Senegal may be in the running too.
Did they get it right?
5. Honorable Mentions
Between Nnenna’s and MoyoAfrica’s comment sections, Sierra Leone, Ivory Coast, Cape Verde, and South Africa each deserve a nod, too.