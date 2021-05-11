Travelers Weigh In On The African Nations With The Best Men And Food

Leave it to social media to tell us exactly what we need to know. A recent post on the MoyoAfrica Instagram page asked followers to drop their picks for the African nations with the best men…and food.

The post originated from a reel created by Nigerian-American digital content creator @nnennb, who first gave her ‘Top 5’ countries. But in true social media form there was a plot twist. According to Nnenna the top 4 spots for the African nations with the best men, and food, go to Nigeria. She left number 5 for Ghana.

This led MoyoAfrica’s creators to ask followers to drop their picks, and they understood the assignment. Here are the African nations with the best men, and food, according to social media. Let us know if they got it right.