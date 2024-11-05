Sibongile Sambo’s dreams of becoming a flight attendant were dashed when she failed to meet the minimum height requirement. But rather than give up, she decided to start her own aviation company — and today, SRS Aviation is making history as Africa’s first all-female jet company. Sambo’s journey began in 2004 when she was commissioned for her first flight with the South African government.

Since then, SRS Aviation has grown to provide a range of services, including helicopter, tourist, and luxury flights to destinations around the world. The Johannesburg-based crew has flown as far as the U.S. and Germany, serving private and government clients.

“It could be a tourist charter for $1,000 or could be a head of state traveling on a VIP aircraft to the United States, which could be about $200,000,” Sambo explained to CNN.

How The Rejected Flight Attendant Took To The Skies On Her Own Terms

Moving from a rejected flight attendant to breaking into the aviation industry, which men have long dominated, was no easy feat for Sambo. She faced numerous challenges in “getting to learn the language” of the business. However, SRS Aviation persevered and received an Air Operating Certificate from the South African Civil Aviation Authority. The certificate allows it to operate commercial flying activities.

Sambo’s determination has also inspired other women to take to the skies. SRS Aviation has helped three women obtain their private pilot licenses, and they are now employed full-time by the company. Sambo sees this as an important step in encouraging more African women to pursue careers in aviation. “I’m where I am today because somebody invested in me,” she tells CNN. “It’s my opportunity now to invest in other people.”

Sambo’s vision for SRS Aviation extends beyond South Africa’s borders. She plans to expand SRS Aviation’s helicopter services across the African continent. “Aviation is growing in Africa. We are going to grow with the growth in Africa,” she adds.