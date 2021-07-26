Happy Independence Day: 8 Interesting Facts About Liberia

In the early 19th century, before it was recognized as a sovereign state, Liberia was home to a settlement founded by the American Colonization Society. This was a community of African-Americans who migrated to Africa in the belief that they would enjoy freedom and a better quality of life than in the United States.

Between 1822 and 1861 when the American Civil War broke out, over 15,000 African-American and over 3,000 Afro-Caribbean people migrated to Liberia where they settled. Over time, an American-Liberian identity was forged among the population, and the Liberian flag was modelled on the US flag. Liberia declared its independence on the 26th of July 1847. Next year will mark the 175th anniversary.