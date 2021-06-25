Photo Credit: Getty Images
How Well Do You Know These 7 Little-Known Caribbean Islands?
When you think of the Caribbean islands, the first one that comes to mind is probably Jamaica. The third-largest island in the Caribbean is known as the birthplace of reggae and the legendary Bob Marley, home to some of the world’s fastest sprinters, the originators of dancehall, and purveyors of the best jerk chicken on earth.
You might also think of Trinidad and Tobago, the southernmost twin-isles in the Caribbean, where carnival is serious business. Or maybe Barbados, which produced the bad gal herself, Rihanna. There’s also a good chance you may have visited or honeymooned in one of the most romantic countries in the world, St. Lucia.
But there are multiple other Caribbean islands you may never have heard of that deserve some shine as well. See how many you know on this list and consider them for your next getaway.
1. Cayman Brac
Thirty minutes away from the larger Grand Cayman is Cayman Brac, an adventurer’s paradise. Visitors to “The Brac”, as it is more commonly known, will find limestone caves, rare flora and fauna, sinkholes, and even a sunken ship.
The lush forests are ideal for birdwatching where you can catch a glimpse of endangered parrots, brown boobies, and peregrine falcons.
2. Anegada
Anegada is part of the archipelago of British Virgin Islands. But unlike the other islands with volcanic origins, Anegada is the only one formed from coral and limestone. It is the second largest of the British Virgin Islands but also the least populated with less than 300 inhabitants who mostly reside in the only village, The Settlement.
It’s known for its miles of secluded white-sand beaches like Loblolly Bay and Cow Wreck Beach.
3. Guana Island
This island is also part of the British Virgin Islands chain and boasts seven powdery white sand beaches and 850 acres of unspoiled natural terrain and vegetation.
It’s one of the few private islands in this corner of the world and offers complete solitude.
4. Vieques and Culebra
Two of Puerto Rico’s best kept secrets are just a short boat ride away from the mainland. Vieques and Culebra are two of the most secluded islands with unique features. The Guinness Book of World Records recognized Mosquito Bay in Vieques as the brightest bioluminescent bay in the world, and the Discovery Channel named Culebra’s Flamenco beach the second-best beach on the planet.
5. Terre-de-Haut
Îles des Saintes is a small group of nine islands that form part of the French overseas territory Guadeloupe. Terre-de-Haut is the largest of the mostly uninhabited islands and the most tourist-friendly.
The sailing scene on the island is vibrant, and divers are also enamored by the great visibility and exceptional snorkeling.
6. Canouan
Officially St. Vincent is part of an archipelago known as St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Canouan is a small island —3.5 miles with a population of about 1,700 — that’s pretty easy to navigate. In fact, you’re more likely to see golf carts than cars here.
Recently, Canouan has seen an influx of luxury properties, making it an idyllic spot for an escape from the daily grind or maybe even the prying eyes of the paps.
7. Carriacou
Carriacou is also one of the islands in the Grenadines’ archipelago but, unlike Canouan, it belongs to the spice isle of Grenada. It’s larger than its sister island at 12 square miles and with a population of 8,000.
The ‘Isle of Reefs’ features 33 dive sites and some of the most unspoiled coral reefs in the region.