Photo Credit: Canva
7 Great Date Ideas To Try While In Las Vegas
What comes to mind when you think of Las Vegas? For most, it’s an adult playground, replete with nightclubs, bars, glitzy hotels, and an omnipresent cacophony of slot machine jingles. Without doubt, there’s so much to do, it can be overwhelming. So if you’re taking somebody out on a date, try to establish date ideas in advance so that you do something you both enjoy. Are you the “let’s dance the night away” type? Or would you prefer a low-key, intimate dinner someplace? Perhaps both?
Here are some great date ideas if you’re traveling to Las Vegas.
Indulge Your Inner Botanist At the Bellagio
The Bellagio Hotel has its own conservatory and botanical garden, which you can enjoy for the unbeatable price of free. It’s nothing less than a feast for the eyes; consisting of 14,000 square feet of “inspiring sights, sounds, scents and colors,” which rotate according to the season.
Get Your Sexy On At Absinthe
Make sure you both have an open mind for this show, which isn’t for prudes or the faint of heart.
Absinthe takes place at Caesars Palace, and the audience is arranged around a circular stage where acrobats and other entertainers perform extravagant acts. The show takes its cue from burlesque, circus, and vaudeville, with a sexy undercurrent.
If audience participation isn’t your thing, avoid the first row, or you’ll find yourself splashed by something, be the butt of some raunchy joke, or you might get invited on stage to partake in the debauchery. When people say, “what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas,” this is exactly what they mean.
Hop On A Ride At The Strat
If you’re a thrill seeker, head over to the Strat for a handful of rides.
If you like the sensation of your heart plummeting to your stomach, check out Big Shot, which launches you “160 feet in the air at 45 miles per hour in a matter of seconds.” Or, try Insanity, a robotic arm that stretches 64 feet, tilts riders at an angle, and spins them in the air. Lastly, there’s X- Scream, perched nearly 900 feet above The Strip. Once you are “shot over the edge of the tower, you dangle for a moment before you are pulled back and propelled again.”
Buy tickets in advance to avoid lines and as a courtesy to your fellow riders (as well as your stomach) consider eating that hearty dinner after you ride.
Experience An Aerial View of The Strip
Take in aerial views of The Strip from a state of the art helicopter, fitted with seats for up to six people. Tours typically last two hours, and the pilot will regale you with fun facts about the city, while you marvel at the Luxor Pyramid, the dazzling Bellagio Fountains, the imitation Eiffel Tower and more. You can arrange for hotel pickup and drop-off, too.
Rub Shoulders With An A-Lister at Madame Tussauds
A bit cheesy? Yes, of course, and that’s kind of the point. Moreover, it’s hardly unique to Las Vegas, as there are locations in London, New York, and other cities.
If nothing else, you have to marvel at the skill required to carve a likeness from wax, and some of the statues are so precise, you’ll swear your brain is playing tricks on you.
Come face to face with all sorts of personalities from entertainment, sports, and politics. It’s the closest you’ll get to your favorite famous person without being tackled by bodyguards or the Secret Service.
Grab Some Grub
Like that certain East Coast city that never sleeps, the restaurant selection in Las Vegas is extensive, from American BBQ to Italian, Mexican to Japanese.
You don’t have to splurge necessarily, there are plenty of places serving delicious food that won’t break the bank, such as Tacos El Gordo, a family -owned restaurant serving authentic Mexican cuisine with fresh ingredients.
If your date is in the morning, chow down on some delicious French toast courtesy of The Henry, a 24 hour diner.
Party Till The Wee Hours
Make sure you get the bulk of the conversation out of the way, because a nightclub with blaring music and loads of people isn’t exactly conducive to that.
The best nightclubs tend to be located in the major hotels such as MGM Grand, home of Hakkasan, which has hosted Tiesto, Calvin Harris and other electronica acts. If you’re a trance, techno, dubstep or House lover, this could be the spot for you.
If you’d like something that will allow you to chat with your date, go to the Voodoo Rooftop Nightclub atop the Rio Hotel. It’s spread across two floors, separated by “an enormous, 40,000 pound staircase that had to be airlifted to the top of the hotel.” You can pretty much boogie everywhere, as there isn’t really a designated dance floor, but make sure you’re dressed to the nines.