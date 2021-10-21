5 Ski Resorts In Africa Ski Bums Should Have On Their Bucket List

Located 124 miles from the savannah at an altitude of 9,000 feet, the Kingdom of Lesotho is home to one of only two ski resorts in sub-Saharan Africa. Afriski is a mountain lodge and ski complex that seeks to bring tourism to one of the poorest countries on the continent.

Located in the Maluti Mountains, Afriski offers a great location for skiing, with alpine-style chalets, restaurants, and snow cannons. The resort was founded in 2002, although skiing on these slopes dates back to the 1970s.

The low temperatures of the southern winter guarantee snow in the mountains of Lesotho, which are busy every weekend with hundreds of locals and foreign tourists attracted by the exoticism of skiing in Africa in the months of July and August. Finding in-season accommodation during winter weekends is practically impossible, and it is necessary to book weeks in advance.