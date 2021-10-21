Photo Credit: TN
5 Ski Resorts In Africa Ski Bums Should Have On Their Bucket List
When thinking about Africa, most people envision safaris, beaches, rainforests, and sand dunes. But ski resorts? Surely not many people have them in mind when they talk about the motherland. However, if you like to ski and want to experience a new, picturesque environment for the snowy sport, Africa can offer some great options.
From the Atlas Mountain in Morocco to the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho, the continent has several ski gems definitely worth exploring during the winter season. Here are five spots in Africa ski lovers should have on their bucket list.
1. Afriski, Lesotho
Located 124 miles from the savannah at an altitude of 9,000 feet, the Kingdom of Lesotho is home to one of only two ski resorts in sub-Saharan Africa. Afriski is a mountain lodge and ski complex that seeks to bring tourism to one of the poorest countries on the continent.
Located in the Maluti Mountains, Afriski offers a great location for skiing, with alpine-style chalets, restaurants, and snow cannons. The resort was founded in 2002, although skiing on these slopes dates back to the 1970s.
The low temperatures of the southern winter guarantee snow in the mountains of Lesotho, which are busy every weekend with hundreds of locals and foreign tourists attracted by the exoticism of skiing in Africa in the months of July and August. Finding in-season accommodation during winter weekends is practically impossible, and it is necessary to book weeks in advance.
2. Oukaimeden, Morocco
Oukaimeden is the highest ski resort in North Africa. Located in the Atlas Mountains at an altitude of 11,000 feet, the resort is just 31 miles from the popular tourist destination of Marrakesh.
The resort offers impressive views of the Atlas Mountains via a cable car that takes tourists 3,280 feet to the top. Once there, there are 18 tracks, all covered by a thick carpet of snow.
3. Tikjda Ski Resort, Algeria
The Djurdjura Mountains of northern Algeria are home to the ski resort of Tikjda. Offering skiing and snowboarding, Tikjda is located in the province of Bouïra, and is very popular among Algerians and tourists alike.
The resort is surrounded by stunning scenery. Those who are not into ski activities can simply enjoy the amazing landscape the mountains offer.
4. Tiffindell Ski Resort, South Africa
Located in Eastern Cape Town, South Africa, Tiffindell Ski Resort is the only of its kind in the country. Established in 1993, Tiffindell is rated number 19 on CNN’s Top 100 Ski Runs of the World.
Slopes are open to skiers and snowboarders throughout winter (June, July, and August), and when natural snows fail, there are snow makers on hand to ensure the manicured slopes stay functional.
Tiffindell’s Winter Sports Academy offers skiing classes for beginners, while its snow park offers jumps and trails for professionals. Due to the pandemic, the resort is temporally closed.
5. Ski Egypt Snow Park, Egypt
Africa’s first and only indoor ski resort, Ski Egypt is located in Cairo’s Mall of Egypt. Dubbed the North Pole of Egypt, the snow park opened in 2016 to great crowds, and continues to be a haven for ski lovers.
Ski Egypt offers ski lessons and has something fun for the entire family, from real ice caves to rides on the Polar Express train.
Related: Hey Black Girl, Skip The Beach And Go Skiing, Be Different!