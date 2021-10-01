5 Things You Need To Know Before Traveling To Lesotho

Officially known as the Kingdom of Lesotho, this Southern African country is actually a country-within-a-country. Lesotho is one of three such independent states — with the other two being San Marino and Vatican City — in the world. It’s entirely surrounded by South Africa, and was originally known as the British Crown Colony of Basutoland.

The country gained its independence on October 4, 1966. For purposes of reference, South Africa itself didn’t become a republic until 1961, apartheid wasn’t repealed until 1991, and its current form of governance has only been in existence since 1997. So, Lesotho has actually been “around” (in a manner of speaking) longer than South Africa, as we know it, actually has.

While it’s rare for anyone to schedule a trip to Lesotho independently of a trip to South Africa, it does happen from time to time. There is no shortage of companies that especially cater to European travelers that offer such options. From hiking to horseback riding, there’s plenty of things to do — and best of all, it’s reasonably affordable for budget-conscious travelers.

But whether you’re traveling there as part of a larger South African trip, or just going there independently of a larger excursion, there are five things you need to know before you go.

Don’t worry — it’s nothing too major!